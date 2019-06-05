Big Second Inning Gives Chiefs Second Straight Win
June 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
Peoria, IL - Continuing their strong offense from Tuesday night, the Peoria Chiefs defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 6-2 Wednesday night while playing as the road team at Dozer Park. The Chiefs improve to 26-31 on the season with the series finale set for Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
The Chiefs drew first blood in the top of the second against River Bandits starter Jose Rivera. After his 4-for-4 performance Tuesday, Juan Yepez continued his hot hitting with a leadoff double. He scored from second on a double from Bryce Denton to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Brandon Benson reached on a throwing error by Quad Cities catcher Orlando Marquez and Wadye Ynfante hit a solid single to load the bases. Brendan Donovan knocked a single to right field to score Denton and Benson to push the Chiefs lead to 3-0 and Ynfante scored on a wild pitch for the 4-0 lead.
Peoria added a run to their lead in the top of the fourth. Benson, who also returned to the Chiefs on Tuesday, led off the inning with his first homerun of the season to increase the lead to 5-0.
The Chiefs extended their lead in the top of the sixth against River Bandits reliever Matt Ruppenthal. Ynfante doubled with one out, Donovan walked and Delvin Perez singled to load the bases. Nolan Gorman ripped a single to right to extend his hit streak to 10 games as Ynfante scored to increase the Chiefs lead to 6-0.
The River Bandits ended the Chiefs shutout with a run against Mike Brettell in the sixth. They added another run in the ninth on a groundout against newcomer Parker Kelly.
Brettell (2-2) earned his first win as a starter, pitching six innings allowing one run on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Cole Aker pitched two perfect innings with one strikeout. Parker Kelly pitched the final inning in his Chiefs debut, allowing one run on one hit.
The Chiefs conclude their series with the Quad Cities River Bandits Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Peoria will start RH Kyle Leahy (3-4, 3.86) against Quad Cities RH Cody Deason (3-2, 4.91). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:20 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.
