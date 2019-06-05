Kernels Put Three on MWL West All-Star Team

June 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Midwest League announced the rosters for the 55th Midwest League All-Star Game, scheduled for June 18th at Four Winds Field in South Bend, IN, and the Cedar Rapids Kernels had one starter and two reserves selected to the team. The All-Stars were nominated and selected by the field managers of the 16 Midwest League teams.

Chris Williams was selected as the starting DH for the MWL West squad. Infielder Gabe Snyder and pitcher Josh Winder were selected as reserves.

Wisconsin and Peoria had the most players selected as starters with two each for the MWL West, while Bowling Green had three starters selected for the MWL East. Bowling Green had the most players selected overall with eight players named as All-Stars.

South Bend will provide the coaching staff for the MWL East team and Peoria will provide the coaching staff for the MWL West team.

Tickets are available for the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game, hosted by the South Bend Cubs, by calling the South Bend Box Office at (574) 235-9988 or online at www.southbendcubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.