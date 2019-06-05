Joe Haden, Bernie Kosar, and Kareem Hunt Added to Attendee List for Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game June 15

EASTLAKE, OH - Clear Vision Marketing Group and the Lake County Captains are proud to announce additional players and attendees for the Inaugural Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game. Pittsburgh Steeler defensive back, and former Cleveland Brown, Joe Haden will be back to try and defend his crown as celebrity softball champ. Haden hosted two softball games at Classic Park during his time in Cleveland, most recently in 2015. Joe Haden will be the captain of Team Haden as his team will take on Team Landry led by Jarvis Landry. Rosters for each team will be announced in the coming days.

Bernie Kosar, former Cleveland football legend, will be on hand to toss out the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Kosar played 13 seasons in the NFL, nine with the Browns, including 1986, and 1987 when the Browns played in the AFC championship games.

Willoughby South alum and current Cleveland Brown Kareem Hunt is expected to participate in the event. Hunt played at Classic Park in 2012 as part of the longtime high school football rivalry game between Eastlake North and Willoughby South. In the rivalry game, Hunt led the Willoughby South Rebels to a 44-7 victory over the Eastlake North Rangers with a 194-yard, 4 TD performance.

Other players who are scheduled to appear at the game include be Antonio Callaway, current Browns wide receiver, running back Leonard Fournette of the Jacksonville Jaguars, offensive lineman Trai Turner of the Carolina Panthers, and Ja'Wuan James, offensive lineman, of the Denver Broncos. Former NBA star Nate Robinson, will also be added to the roster. Robinson is the only three-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion and he did so despite being only 5' 9" tall.

As part of the event, there will also be an exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity for fans wishing to meet Jarvis Landry before the game. The price for the meet-and-greet has been updated and is available for $75 per person. Fans wishing to purchase meet-and-greet tickets must also have a ticket to the game. For details visit JarvisLandrySoftball.com.

Tickets to the Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball game are selling extremely quickly but are available online at Captainsbaseball.com, JarvisLandrySoftball.com or by calling 440-954-WINS.

