TinCaps Game Notes: May 30 at West Michigan (Game 52)

May 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-26, 5th East) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (19-34, 7th East)

RHP Sam Keating vs. RHP Hugh Smith

Thursday, May 30 - Fifth Third Ballpark (Comstock Park, Mich.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 52 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

YESTERDAY: The TinCaps split a doubleheader with the Whitecaps, taking Game 1, 1-0, before falling 10-1 in Game 2.

X FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards not only leads the MWL in batting average (.374 - no one else is batting better than .325), he ranks 2nd in all of Minor League Baseball, behind only Jarren Duran (.400) of the High-A Salem Red Sox. The only big leaguer with a better average than Edwards is the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (.378).

MORE ON X: Edwards also leads the MWL in OBP (.434) and is 4th in stolen bases (14). His .874 OPS ranks 10th. Meanwhile, Edwards has the lowest swinging strike % in the league, as he's swung and missed at only 3% of the pitches he's seen. His K% of 9.1% is the 4th lowest in the league. With 20 walks to 18 strikeouts, Edwards' 1.11 BB/K ratio is the 4th best in the MWL.

ROAD TO OMAHA: A year after they reached the College World Series, Texas Tech alums Grant Little and Jose Quezada can root for their alma mater in the NCAA Tournament this year as the Raiders, seeded eighth, will host a regional starting Friday. Michael Curry's old school, Georgia, is the No. 4 overall seed, while Dwanya Williams-Sutton's alma mater, ECU, is hosting this weekend.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: Infielder Justin Lopez, who turned 19 on May 9, has had a solid few weeks. In 18 games since May 11, Lopez has slashed

.257/.316./.529 with 2 doubles, a triple, 5 homers, and 15 RBIs.

RIPPING IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 4th in the MWL in Line Drive % on batted balls at 25%. (For context, Eric Hosmer has the highest LD% for the Padres at 22%.) Ruiz is also ranks 6th in the league in Doubles (13).

HOT CURRY: Outfielder Michael Curry is 8-for-16 with 5 doubles and 5 RBIs over the last 5 games.

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt has the 8th lowest BABIP (Batting Average on Balls in Play) in the MWL at .242. A typical BABIP is about .300. But Hunt finally had some good fortune on Tuesday with his first 3-hit game since April 13. He added an RBI single on Wednesday.

TURNAROUND: Catcher Juan Fernandez began the season 0-for-18, but is 21-for-54 (.388) since in a 17-game span.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: The TinCaps have a chance to win a road series for only the second time this season, and finishing their road trip with a winning record.

IMPROVING PEN: Over the last 11 games, TinCaps relievers have combined to allow just 9 earned runs in 41.2 innings (1.94 ERA) with 51 strikeouts against 15 walks.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season. Fort Wayne pitchers are averaging 3.02 strikeouts for every walk. 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL (just 3.0 per 9 innings).

ROSTER MOVES: On Tuesday the Padres placed infielder Tucupita Marcano on Fort Wayne's 7-Day Injured List. Infielder Kelvin Melean was transferred to the TinCaps from High-A Lake Elsinore.

