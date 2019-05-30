Seven-Run First Dooms LumberKings

May 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - Another big inning surrendered by Clinton LumberKings pitching was the deciding factor in a 7-5 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Seven runs in the first inning by Wisconsin (25-27) proved too much for the LumberKings (26-26) to overcome in a three-game series sweep.

Clinton struck for the game's first run in the top of the first inning enjoying a momentary lead. J.D. Osborne homered with two out in the inning - his second straight night with a home run.

The lead was immediately erased in the bottom of the first when Wisconsin erupted for seven runs against LumberKings starter Jake Walters. 12 batters came up in the inning for the Timber Rattlers who tallied all of their runs for the night in the inning. Walter (0-1) was removed after recording just one out and was hung with the loss for his time out.

Alex Vesia replaced Walters and struggled to find the final two outs in the first inning before settling down to turn in a 1.2 innings of relief - bridging the gap to Tanner Andrews.

Andrews allowed the LumberKings to creep back with six shutout innings of work. He allowed just one hit, walked only one, and struck out two but was given a no decision.

Clinton chipped away plating three runs in the top of the third against Wisconsin starter Adam Hill. Thomas Jones singled home the first run of the inning - was followed by an Osborne sacrifice fly and Jerar Encarnacion RBI double to left center field.

The LumberKings scored their final run of the night in the top of the fifth inning on a two-out rally. Osborne singled for his second hit of the game and scored on the very next pitch when Encarnacion doubled home his second run of the night.

Tyler Gillies - who followed Hill out of the bullpen - earned the win for Wisconsin. He worked 2.1 innings allowing just one hit and no runs while walking none and striking out four.

In the top of the ninth, the LumberKings put the tying run aboard but were set down without a run coming across. Anthony Bender earned the save for the Timber Rattlers for working the final two innings - his first save of the year.

The LumberKings will now head home to open up a six-game homestand with the first game of a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars on Friday night. Clinton will throw righty Humberto Mejia (5-0, 2.22) while Kane County will tap righty Levi Kelly (0-0, 3.43). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI or online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

Stay after the game on Friday night for the first postgame "Fireworks Spectacular" of the season!

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.