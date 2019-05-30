Snappers Sweep Bandits in Wednesday Doubleheader

Davenport, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits were swept by the Beloit Snappers in a doubleheader on Wednesday night by scores of 8-6 and 3-1 at Modern Woodmen Park. The Bandits had not lost consecutive games since April 18-19 against Kane County, which was also the last series they dropped.

The River Bandits (32-17) carried a 6-1 lead into the final inning of game one. Beloit exploded for seven runs on six hits in the frame against relievers Devin Conn and Humberto Castellanos to take an 8-6 lead. The first 8 batters of the inning all reached base and before the uprising ended, 12 men had come to the plate. The loss was the first of the season in a game which the Bandits led after 5.0 innings were completed.

Conn was handed the loss after allowing six runs, five earned, without recording an out. Starter Jose Bravo took a no-decision despite tossing 5.1 innings and giving up just the solo home run while fanning six.

After falling behind 1-0 on Skyler Weber's solo home run in the top of the third, the Bandits had pulled ahead with crooked numbers in both the fourth and fifth innings. Austin Dennis and Jeremy Pena opened the inning with singles and moved into scoring position on a stolen base and wild pitch, respectively. Freudis Nova tied the game with a groundout up the middle and Cesar Salazar lifted a sacrifice fly to left to give the Bandits a 2-1 advantage.

In the fifth, a two-out rally began with a pair of walks from Beloit's starter Joe DeMers. Dennis followed with a double into the right field corner that scored both and increased the lead to 4-1. Pena dropped an RBI single into shallow right and Salazar also drove in a run with a single to build the 6-1 margin.

Dennis, Pena and Salazar each had a pair of hits for Quad Cities. Devin Foyle was 2-4 with two runs batted in for Beloit.

The Snappers (19-31) did not need a late comeback in the second game because they jumped out in front quickly. Beloit grabbed a 1-0 lead two batters in to the game when Joseph Pena walked and Foyle doubled him in off of starter Jayson Schroeder.

The right-hander was chased from the game in the second inning after a hit batter, single and walk loaded the bases initially. Another walk and hit by pitch forced in a couple of runs and allowed Beloit to take a 3-0 advantage. Two relievers, Joey Gonzalez and Riley Cabral, did not allow a run the rest of the way, but the Bandits offense couldn't rally.

The River Bandits left a pair of men on base in both the second and third innings against Snappers starter Richard Guasch. They also had two players thrown out on the bases in the fifth inning when trailing 3-1. The only run scored on a wild pitch from Jaimito Lebron that allowed Trey Dawson to race home from third base in the fourth inning.

Six different players each notched one hit for the Bandits. Pena singled in both games of the doubleheader to stretch his hitting streak to a season-long 11 games. The Snappers managed only three hits in the night cap.

The River Bandits will coclude their first homestand of the season by meeting the Beloit Snappers at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday night. The River Bandits will call on RHP Matt Ruppenthal (2-0, 2.30) against a starter to be announced for Beloit.

All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.

