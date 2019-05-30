Kernels Split Final Games with Bees

BURLINGTON, IOWA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels defeated the Burlington Bees, 4-0, Thursday in the finale of a three-game series at Community Field. Earlier in the day, Burlington (30-23) recorded a doubleheader sweep by picking up a 7-5 win in the competition of a suspended game from Wednesday's twin bill with Cedar Rapids (26-27).

Kody Funderburk started the combined shutout and provided four scoreless innings within his Midwest League debut. He faced two batters over the minimum with eight consecutive hitters retired in one stretch.

Derek Molina (1-1) pitched three shutout innings to complete the three-hit shutout and garner the victory. Molina escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning and started a streak of eight outs in a row to finish the 4-0 triumph.

Gabriel Maciel and Andrew Bechtold drove Cedar Rapids to a 2-0 lead. Jacob Pearson hit a leadoff double in the second and later scored from third base on Maciel's RBI single. Pearson singled to open the fourth and reached second before Bechtold collected an RBI double. Maciel secured a 14-game on-base streak while Bechtold got on base safely for the 20th tilt in a row.

Two late runs stretched the lead to 4-0 Kernels. An error within the sixth allowed Maciel to come home. Jared Akins added a solo home run in the seventh.

Cristopher Molina (3-2) was the losing pitcher for Burlington. He gave up two runs over five innings while posting a game-high seven strikeouts.

The second game of Wednesday's doubleheader was completed with Burlington winning a 7-5 decision. Play resumed with the Kernels already in front, 1-0, on Wander Javier's first-inning RBI single, but the Bees quickly surged ahead when Spencer Griffin delivered a two-run double during the continuation of the opening stanza.

Cedar Rapids regained the lead within the third, but Burlington scored five of the game's final six runs to earn the win. D.C. Arendas hit a solo shot in the home half of the third, and Justin Jones highlighted a three-run fourth inning with a go-ahead blast. Each side plated a run during the sixth to produce Burlington's 7-5 margin of victory.

Cole Duensing (4-2) yielded four runs over five innings of relief to get the win, and Ben Morrison tossed a scoreless seventh inning for his third save. Carlos Suniaga (0-1) allowed three runs in less than one inning pitched and was charged with the loss.

Up next, Cedar Rapids continues its 14-game road swing with a three-game visit to the Beloit Snappers. Friday's series opener will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the probable pitchers are Kernels right-hander Tyler Palm (1-4, 4.09) and Snappers right-hander Chase Cohen (4-5, 7.54). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the game at 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.

