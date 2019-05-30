Bees Offense Powers 9-4 Victory against Kernels

It took 2 hours and 38 minutes to decide a seven inning game, but the Bees prevailed over the Kernels 9-4 in the first game of a double header Wednesday night. Game two, which was a makeup of the Tuesday rainout, was suspended after a half inning.

The first inning of game one took 54 minutes alone. It featured a combined nine runs, 28 at bats and seven walks. Bees starter Hector Yan did not survive the inning after giving up two runs without surrendering a hit. He was replaced after two thirds of an inning by eventual winner Austin Kryzeminski.

In the bottom of the first Bees center fielder Jordyn Adams led off with a single to right. He went to second on a balk. Kevin Maitan singled, moving Adams to third. D. C. Arendas beat the Kernels shift with a grounder through the hole at third, scoring Adams and moving Arendas to second. Spencer Griffin walked to load the bases. Connor Fitzsimons cleared them with a three run double down the left field line. Harrison Wenson followed with his fourth home run of the season. A moonshot to left. Bees up 6-2.

After a pitching change Tim Millard walked and went to second on a wild pitch. Justin Jones walked. Adams came back to the plate and walked. Kevin Maitan then drove in Millard with a 4-3 ground out. Bees up 7-2.

Cedar Rapids scored two more in the top of the third.

The Bees tacked on two more runs in the fifth when Fitzsimons walked. One out later he stole second. One out later Jones walked. Adams, who is on fire and went 2 for 3 on the night, drove both runners in with a line drive double to right center. Bees up 9-4. That is how it would end.

Austin Kryzeminski got the win in relief. He went four and a third, gave up two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out four. He is now 1-1.

Tyler Smith closed it out with two innings of one hit ball.

