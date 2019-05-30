Snappers unable to complete sweep of first-place Quad Cities

May 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





Beloit, WI - After the Snappers pulled off an encouraging double-header sweep of the first-place River Bandits on Wednesday night, both teams reverted to their usual selves on Thursday. Quad Cities' pitching staff dominated a light-hitting Beloit lineup as the River Bandits managed to avoid a sweep at the hands of the last-place Snappers with a 4-2 victory.

Beloit starter Aiden McIntyre (1-3, 2.90 ERA) would eventually settle in, but a rough first inning ruined his day. Austin Dennis's leadoff single set the stage for an RBI double from Astros No. 25 prospect Jeremy Peña. Two batters later, Cesar Salazar took McIntyre deep to extend Quad Cities' lead to 3-0. The two-run shot was the first home run McIntyre has allowed in his minor league career.

McIntyre's day was done after four innings. He allowed the three runs on six hits while walking none and striking out three. McIntyre was relieved by lefty Ty Damron, who, in his first appearance for Beloit in 2019, fired three shutout innings with three strikeouts.

The Snappers had baserunners on all night against Bandits starter Matt Ruppenthal (2-0, 2.29 ERA), but seldom converted on those chances. All the traffic against Ruppenthal drove his pitch count up quickly and he was only able to make it through four innings, although he controlled the damage in the process. The righty allowed just one run- a Lester Madden RBI double in the third- on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts.

Quad Cities tacked on another run in the eighth on a solo blast from Astros No. 6 prospect Freudis Nova. Beloit attempted to mount a comeback for the second straight day in the ninth: they did get one run when Madden scored on a wild pitch, but the rally was cut short.

The Snappers had their chances on Thursday, but the big hit with runners in scoring position eluded them. They ended up leaving 19 runners on base and were just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Notable performances included a 2-for-4 night from Madden while Joseph Pena drew three walks for the second straight game.

Beloit will return home tomorrow to start a three-game set with the Kernels. The Snappers will look to reverse their fortunes at Pohlman Field, where they are a dreadful 6-16 in 2019. Beloit Opening Day starter Chase Cohen (4-5, 7.54 ERA), who owns an ugly 12.58 ERA over his past six starts, hopes to return to the form of his first four starts of the season, during which he posted a 1.71 ERA. Cedar Rapids has yet to announce its probable.

Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2019

