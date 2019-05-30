Passantino Dazzles out of Bullpen, But Cubs Drop Finale 5-1

South Bend, IN: For the first time this season, the South Bend Cubs have lost a series at home. With the Midwest League's best home record still at 20-7, South Bend has been strong at Four Winds Field this year. But after a 5-1 loss this afternoon to the Lake County Captains, the division rival will leave town with the series in hand.

Things were looking up for South Bend after a comeback 5-4 walk-off win yesterday. With one of their top arms on the mound in Riley Thompson, the Cubs had the ingredients to pull off the series win prior to heading on a three-game road trip.

Coming into the start, Thompson had given up just three home runs in 39 combined innings. The powerful Lake County bats got to the tall and hard-throwing right hander today with two round trippers hit by Jesse Berardi and Will Benson.

For Benson, he lengthens his Midwest League home run lead to 14. Berardi hit two home runs in the series on back-to-back days for the best two day stretch of his season thus far.

Although Thompson gave up the five runs, only two were earned because of two errors made by the Cubs defense.

Out of the bullpen, Jeff Passantino continued his brilliance with three innings of shutout baseball and just one hit allowed. The 2017 40th round pick of the Cubs added four strikeouts. On the year in 29.2 innings, Passantino has 43 strikeouts and just six walks.

At the plate, South Bend's only run was produced after Brennen Davis came home to score on a wild pitch in the 5th inning. Through his first six games in South Bend, the 19-year-old Davis is 9/21 with two RBI.

The Cubs will now head on the road to begin a three-game series against the Dayton Dragons tomorrow night. The next two weeks will be key for South Bend as they continue to fight for a playoff position in the Eastern Division.

