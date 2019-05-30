Dragons on TV Friday, Saturday, & Sunday on Dayton's CW

May 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





DAYTON, OHIO -Dayton Dragons games on Friday, May 31; Saturday, June 1; and Sunday, June 2 will be televised live from Fifth Third Field on Dayton's CW. On all three dates, the Dragons will meet the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate). Game times are 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The telecasts are part of a 25-game TV package this season. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

- - Over the air Channel 26.1

- - Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

- - Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All Dragons television broadcasts are sponsored by Dayton Power & Light.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play for each game this weekend. WDTN sports anchor/reporter Hutch Konerman will serve as color commentator on Friday. WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will handle commentator duties on Saturday and Sunday.

All broadcasts include the performing of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. The Ascension school choir will perform the national anthem on Friday; Caroline Grace Williams on Saturday; and St. Ignatius School on Sunday.

Tom Nichols returns for his 12th season with the Dragons and 32nd year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 25 television broadcasts and all radio broadcasts for games that are not televised. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Jack Pohl has served as WDTN-TV Sports Director and Anchor since 2002 and has been with WDTN-TV since August 1995. Jack is a Dayton native who attended Wright State University. He began his broadcasting career at Centerville High School station WCWT. He later moved on to work at various Dayton area radio stations, but is best known for his time as the Z-93 morning show personality with Kim Faris. Jack is proud to have learned the TV business from WDTN's legendary Omar Williams. Jack was honored with the Ohio High School Athletic Association's Sportsmanship and Ethics Integrity Media service award.

Hutch Konerman joined WDTN-TV in 2004 as the Weekend Sports Anchor and Sports Reporter for 2 NEWS. He began his broadcasting career in public radio as a news and sports reporter for WVXU-FM in Cincinnati. He also served as a news reporter and producer at WGEM-TV in Quincy, Ill. and as Sports Anchor and Reporter for WHIO-TV in Dayton. Hutch received a regional Emmy for his sports feature in 2006.

Dragons 2019 Television Broadcast Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Friday, May 31 South Bend 7:00

Saturday, June 1 South Bend 7:00

Sunday, June 2 South Bend 2:00

Saturday, June 8 Fort Wayne 7:00

Sunday, June 9 Fort Wayne 2:00

Saturday, June 22 Lansing 7:00

Sunday, June 23 Lansing 2:00

Saturday, July 6 South Bend 7:00

Sunday, July 7 South Bend 2:00

Friday, July 12 Wisconsin 7:00

Saturday, July 13 Beloit 7:00

Sunday, July 14 Beloit 2:00

Friday, July 26 Great Lakes 7:00

Saturday, August 3 Lake County 7:00

Sunday, August 4 Lake County 2:00

Saturday, August 10 Lansing 7:00

Sunday, August 11 Lansing 2:00

Saturday, August 31 West Michigan 7:00

Sunday, Sept. 1 West Michigan 2:00

