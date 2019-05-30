Chiefs Fall 6-2 to Kane County

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs fell 6-2 to the Kane County Cougars in their series finale Thursday night. The Chiefs fall to 22-30 on the season as they hit the road to open a weekend series with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Friday at 6:35 p.m.

The Cougars got on the board early in the top of the second against Chiefs starter Michael Brettell. After back-to-back walks to start the inning, Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run double to score the first two runs of the game, but was thrown out trying to advance to third.

The Chiefs tied the game in the bottom of the fourth against Kane County starter Michel Gelabert. Brendan Donovan led off with a single and Delvin Perez reached on an error. With runners on first and second, Nolan Gorman walked to load the bases and Josh Shaw reached on a fielding error that allowed Donovan and Perez to score to tie the game at two.

Kane County regained the lead in the top of the fifth. With runners on first and second and two outs, Alek Thomas hit a two-run double to give the Cougars a 4-2 lead.

The Cougars added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Two walks and a hit by pitch loaded the bases before back-to-back two-out walks plated two runs to push the lead to 6-2.

Brettell (1-2) took the loss, pitching five innings, allowing four runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Cole Aker pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three walks and three strikeouts. Freddy Pacheco pitched 1 1/3 innings, issuing one walk and striking out two. Franyel Casadilla pitched one shutout inning, allowing two hits and notching one strikeout.

The Chiefs head out on the road for a three-game series with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Friday at 6:35 p.m. Peoria will start RH Kyle Leahy (2-4, 4.75) against Wisconsin RH Logan Gillaspie (1-1, 3.86). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:20 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

