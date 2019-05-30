Pitch, Hit, Win: the Michel Gelabert Game
May 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
Peoria, Illinois - Michel Gelabert made his first Midwest League start, recorded his first career plate appearance and earned his first win of the season in the Kane County Cougars (29-24) 6-2 victory over the Peoria Chiefs (22-30) on Thursday night. The win clinched the three-game series for the Cougars.
Through three innings, Gelabert was perfect. After the top of the second, he worked with a 2-0 lead thanks to Geraldo Perdomo's two-run double.
Gelabert's only trouble spot was the fourth, but not all of it was his making. Gelabert was responsible for loading the bases with no one out. A single, a throwing error by the left-handed pitcher on a sac bunt and a walk put Chiefs at every base. After a strikeout, Gelabert induced a ground ball with one out, but third baseman Buddy Kennedy committed an error, allowing two runs to score.
The top of the fifth inning proved the most eventful of the evening. The previous inning, Cougar designated hitter Jose Herrera left the game due to injury, forfeiting the 'DH' and forcing the pitcher's spot to come up. A two-out, two-run double by Alek Thomas handed the Cougars a 4-2 edge. The double also brought up Gelabert's spot in the order, making him the first Cougar pitcher on record to take an at-bat. He struck out to end the inning, but did foul a pitch off.
Gelabert (1-0) completed the fifth inning on the mound and finished the night with two unearned runs allowed on one hit with five strikeouts and one walk.
A pair of bases-loaded walks to Keshawn Lynch and Buddy Kennedy in the top of the seventh created a four-run cushion for the Cougars. The bullpen - Ethan Larrison, Chester Pimentel and Blake Workman - allowed just one hit over four innings.
The Cougars head to Clinton, Iowa to play the LumberKings in the first of a three-game series on Friday night at 6:30 P.M. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.
