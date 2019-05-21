TinCaps Game Notes: May 21 vs. South Bend (Game 42)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-23, 5th East) vs. South Bend Cubs (24-18, 3rd East)

RHP Efraín Contreras vs. RHP Cam Sanders

Tuesday, May 21 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 42 / 138)

MONDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps dispatched the Cubs, 9-1. Ryan Weathers returned from a stint on the Injured List with 2.2 IP and 1 run. After him, Ramon Perez tossed 4 scoreless innings. Meanwhile, the 'Caps jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first and never looked back. Fort Wayne finished with 12 hits, including a double and homer run from Justin Lopez.

X FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the Midwest League in Batting Average (.360) and Hits (50), is 3rd in OBP (.420) and ranks tied for 6th in Stolen Bases (11)... Arguably even more impressive: Edwards has the lowest Swinging Strike % (2%) and 3rd lowest K% in the MWL (8%)... Edwards is on a 14-game Hitting Streak and a 22-game On-Base Streak, both of which are the longest active streaks in the MWL.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano got off to a slow start this season, slashing .179/.270/.196 through his first 15 games. But since April 22, Marcano has been red hot. Over his last 22 games, Marcano has slashed

.389/.439/.522 with 7 doubles, a triple, a homer, and 12 RBIs. He was the MWL Player of the Week for April 29-May 5. Overall this season, Marcano's .309 Average ranks 7th in the MWL. His 46 Hits are tied for 2nd. Marcano has swung and missed at only 4% of pitches (3rd lowest) and has struck out only 12% of the times he's been up (tied for the 7th lowest).

POWER SURGE: The TinCaps have a combined 22 extra-base hits in their last 5 games, including 5 on Monday. Fort Wayne had 2 extra-base hits combined between its previous 4 games.

MAY FLOURISHING: Outfielder Grant Little has slashed .400/.500/.475 this month. Little has 3 doubles and 8 RBIs in 12 games. Monday marked the first 4-hit game of his pro career... Infielder Lee Solomon has slashed .325/.400/.450 through 11 games in May. Solo has 5 doubles and 7 RBIs in this range.

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: Justin Lopez has seen a resurgence at the plate as of late. The recently turned 19-year-old (on May 9) has a double, a triple and 3 home runs in his last 5 games. Lopez had gone his previous 11 games without an extra-base hit.

TURNAROUND: Catcher Juan Fernandez began the season 0-for-18 at the plate, but is 17-for-42 (.404) since, including a trifecta of 3-hit games.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 20% of his plate appearances this season. That's the 2nd highest BB% in the MWL (and a jump from 14% for him last year as a rookie). The speedster is also tied for 6th in the MWL in Stolen Bases (11) and 10th in Runs (25).

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL this year (121 BB in 346.1 IP, or 3.1 BB/9). 'Caps starters in particular have had pinpoint accuracy lately-only 2 walks in the last 6 starts combined. Tonight's starter Gabe Mosser has featured the best control of anyone on the staff, as he's walked just 4% of batters faced this season (3rd lowest BB% in the MWL)-that translates to 1.51 BB/9 (also 3rd lowest in the MWL).

AROUND THE SYSTEM: Triple-A El Paso scored a team-record 21 runs Monday night on 22 hits, including 5 home runs, in a 21-10 win over Albuquerque. They have 104 homers on the season. (The TinCaps have hit 14 homers this year, tied with South Bend for the fewest in the Midwest League.)

