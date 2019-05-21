The Ivy at Berlin Place Plaza Now Open

May 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - With less than 30 days until the 55th Annual Midwest League All-Star Game comes to South Bend, the new plaza that connects Four Winds Field and Downtown South Bend is now open.

The area between buildings one and three of The Ivy at Berlin Place has more than doubled the original walkway space that was installed in 2011 as part of the renovation of then Stanley Coveleski Regional Stadium.

"With summer just around the corner and fans flocking to Four Winds Field, it's great to have our main entrance open with all the additional space," said South Bend Cubs General Manager Nick Brown. "As Memorial Day weekend is typically the unofficial kickoff to summer, having the increased accessibility of Gate D will make getting to the ballpark easier on one of our busiest weekends."

The South Bend Cubs return to Four Winds Field to face division rivals West Michigan Friday through Monday and Lake County Tuesday through Thursday. Fans are reminded that Sunday's game is a special 7:05 p.m. start with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and fireworks after the game. Monday's Memorial Day game will begin at 2:05 p.m. with gates opening at 12:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchase at the South Bend Cubs Box Office, by calling 574-235-9988.

