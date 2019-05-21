Kernels Beat Bees 6-0 in Series Opener

May 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





The Bees have had their share of comeback wins this season, but after spotting Cedar Rapids four runs in the bottom of the first inning tonight, this game would not be one of them. The Kernels beat the Bees 6-0 in the first game of a four-game set in Cedar Rapids.

Burlington bats were nearly silent, as they mustered just four singles, one each by Jordyn Adams, Nonie Williams, Kevin Maitan and Justin Jones.

The only real threat the Bees could manage came in the third inning, when Jones singled, and Arias walked to open the frame. A quick line drive double play at second quashed that effort and that was it for the visitors.

Kernels starting pitcher Luis Rijo notched his first win of 2019 against four losses. He threw five one-hit innings, walked three and struck out six.

Jose Soriano took the loss. His record is now 3-4. He allowed five runs on ten hits, walked one and struck out seven. Soriano has now struck out 45 batters in 40.1 innings pitched.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.