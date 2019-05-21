Chiefs Add Salute to Service Promotion for May 30

PEORIA, IL - Due to the intermittent rain last Saturday, the Peoria Chiefs have announced an additional military appreciation night, Salute to Service, with all veterans getting free tickets on Thursday, May 30 and the Chiefs players will wear USA themed patriotic jerseys featuring the Statue of Liberty and the American flag. The May 30 game starts at 6:35 p.m. and is also a Beer & Brat Thirsty Thursday and Teacher Appreciation Night with post-game fireworks.

Active military always get in free at Dozer Park and on May 30, military veterans also get one free ticket with a valid ID. The Chiefs will recognize members of all military branches between an inning as well.

The Chiefs players and coaches will wear the specialty patriotic jerseys on May 30 and again on July 3. The jerseys will be auctioned after the July 3 game with proceeds benefitting Gold Star Families. Fans can sign up to bid on the jerseys at Chiefs.gesture.com or by texting CHIEFS to 52182.

"The weather wasn't perfect on Saturday and we want to invite our veterans and active military back to Dozer Park for another recognition and as a thank you for everything they do to keep us safe on a daily basis," said Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott. "Hopefully mother nature cooperates on the 30th and we can wear the awesome patriotic jerseys and have a big event thanking our military and our area teachers for all they do in the community."

Veterans can get a ticket at the Dozer Park box office while area teachers can call 309-680-4000 for their Teacher Appreciation Night tickets. The regular Thirsty Thursday specials ($2 domestic beers, $3 brats and margaritas and $4 craft beers) will be in effect and there will be post-game fireworks from Central States Fireworks. The 6:35 p.m. game against Kane County ends a three-game series and homestand before Dozer Park hosts the IHSA Class 1A and 2A boys baseball State Finals May 31 and June 1.

