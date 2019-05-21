Near No-Hitter Ends with Shutout Win

May 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





BELOIT, WI - The Clinton LumberKings took a no-hitter into the ninth inning and came out with a 5-0 win over the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday afternoon at Harry Pohlman Field. LumberKings (23-21) starter Chris Vallimont did not allow a hit over his seven innings of work and took a perfect game into the seventh inning. All of the game's runs were scored in the top of the fourth inning against Snappers starter Bryce Nightengale. Will Banfield led off with a double and scored two batters later on a Jerar Encarnacion double to right center. Although the run would be enough support for LumberKigns pitching they continued to add on. A wild pitch scored Sean Reynolds for the second run of the inning and Thomas Jones delivered the decisive blow with a three-run home run to left - his fifth homer of the year.

Nightengale (1-2) was given the loss for his time out with wildness a theme in the LumberKigns five-run outburst. He issued two walks in the fourth, hit two batters, and threw a wild pitch with all three of his hits allowed in the inning going for extra bases.

Vallimont (3-3) turned in his strongest start as a LumberKing. He did not allow a man to reach against him until issuing a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh to Joseph Pena. He ended his performance not allowing a hit over his seven innings of work and earned his third win of the year for his time out.

C.J. Carter followed Vallimont in relief and picked up where the Clinton starter left off. Carter struck out the first four batters he faced - a run that had him set down the first Snapper in the bottom of the ninth. Joseph Pena then singled on a bouncing ball through the right side of the infield to break up the no-hitter.

Carter struck out Brallan Perez and retired Lester Madden on a pop up in foul ground on the first base side to end the game.

The win is the LumberKings fourth straight - matching a season high for consecutive wins - and the second shutout win of the season.

The LumberKings will meet the Beloit Snappers for game four of their five-game series on Wednesday night. Clinton will throw right-handed pitcher Alberto Guerrero (2-0, 2.60). Beloit will tap righty Bryce Conley (1-3, 2.91). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call at 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 6:15 p.m. (CDT) with the pregame show.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.