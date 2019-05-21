South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

May 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2019 season. In this Memorial Day weekend homestand are two Military Appreciation days which include special ticket pricing and the following:

"Pass The Hat" donation benefiting the Food Bank of Northern Indiana

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, along with other area veteran riders, will be riding their motorcycles onto the field

Flyover and landing of Huey 369, a restored UH-1 Iroquois helicopter out of Peru, Indiana

Fifty American Flags will be placed around Four Winds Field by the Indiana Patriot Guard Riders in honor of our Vietnam veterans.

Also in this homestand are two education days, with first pitch taking place at 10:35 a.m. On Tuesday, May 28, tickets are just $2 if purchased online and in advance.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Friday, May 24, vs West Michigan Whitecaps, 7:35 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

Saturday, May 25, vs West Michigan Whitecaps, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Reading Club: The South Bend Cubs welcome participants of our Stu and Swoop's Reading Program to Four Winds Field

Flat Screen Saturday: Every inning, one fan in attendance will win a 55inch flat screen TV

Sunday, May 26, vs. West Michigan Whitecaps, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Military Appreciation Day: All active duty and military veterans receive two free tickets to the game. Must present Military ID at the Box Office to claim tickets. Offer not available online.

Military Appreciation Fair: Featuring nearly 30 military and veterans service organizations and the Boy & Girl Scouts of America

Sundae FUNday: Play catch on the field before the game

PostGame Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

Monday, May 27, vs West Michigan Whitecaps, 2:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at noon

Military Appreciation Day: All active duty and military veterans receive two free tickets to the game. Must present Military ID at the Box Office to claim tickets. Offer not available online.

Memorial Day WreathLaying Ceremony at 1 p.m. on the field - A special ceremony to honor and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend our country. During opening ceremonies, all in attendance will be invited to honor family members of our fallen heroes with the playing of "Taps" by a member of the Indiana National Guard. This will be followed by a moment of silence.

Tuesday, May 28, vs. Lake County Captains, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

$2 Tuesday: Game tickets are only $2 when purchased online, in advance. Tickets are regular price on game day

Wednesday, May 29, vs Lake County Captains, 10:35 a.m. ET

Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

Education Day: A special field trip day for select area schools. Plus, all kids 12 and under receive a coupon for a free DQ Mini Blizzard

Silver Slugger's Day: Seniors ages 55 and older can purchase a discounted ticket to the game.

Thursday, May 30, vs Lake County Captains, 10:35 a.m. ET

Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

Education Day: A special field trip day for select area schools. Plus, all kids 12 and under receive a coupon for a free DQ Mini Blizzard

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

