Dragons Notes for Tuesday

May 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Tuesday, May 21, 2019 l Games # 44-45

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 6:00 p.m.

Suspended DH l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (25-17) at Dayton Dragons (14-29)

RH Evan Mitchell (no record) vs. RH James Marinan (1-5, 6.18)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in a suspended doubleheader. The first game tonight is the resumption of a suspended game from April 14 and will resume in the second inning with no score. The first game is scheduled for nine innings and will be followed by a seven-inning game. These are the second and third games of a five-game series.

Current Series: Lake County 1, Dayton 0. 2019 Season Series: Lake County 4, Dayton 2 (at Dayton: Lake County 2, Dayton 1).

Streaks: The Dragons have lost nine of their last 11 games after winning four of the previous six.

Last Game: Monday: Lake County 3, Dayton 2. The Captains broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the eighth inning and held off the Dragons in the bottom of the ninth. Dayton's Brian Rey delivered a base hit in the ninth with the tying run at second and two outs, but Shard Munroe was tagged out at the plate to end the game after a perfect throw from left field by Lake County's Ruben Cardenas. Pabel Manzanero was 3 for 4 with an RBI for Dayton.

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero has hit safely in four straight games, going 8 for 16 (.500).

Jay Schuyler is 7 for 23 (.304) over his last six games.

Reliever Connor Bennett in May: 2.00 ERA, 2 saves (9 IP, 2 ER, 15 SO).

Transactions from Monday: Pitcher Adrian Rodriguez promoted to Daytona. Pitcher Moises Nova assigned to Billings. Pitcher Jhon De Jesus activated from injured list. Pitcher Connor Curlis promoted to Dayton from extended spring training.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, May 22 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County RH Alex Royalty (0-2, 6.75) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-4, 4.93)

Thursday, May 23 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County RH Shane McCarthy (4-3, 4.20) at Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-2, 3.48)

Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2019

