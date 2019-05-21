Cougars Drop Third Straight

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (24-21) were unable to figure out Quad Cities River Bandits (28-13) pitchers Brett Daniels and Austin Hansen in a 4-1 loss on Tuesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars' third straight loss ties the club's season high.

Cougar starting pitcher Matt Tabor had only allowed one run in his previous three starts, but allowed two runs in the first inning against the River Bandits. Back-to-back singles began the top of the first, then Tabor walked Jeremy Pena to load the bases. Consecutive sacrifice flys by Marty Costes and Cesar Salazar pushed the Bandits in front, 2-0.

The Cougars lone run off Quad Cities pitching crossed in the bottom of the third. With two outs, Tra Holmes singled. The next batter, Eduardo Diaz doubled to left field, scoring Holmes from first and making it a one-run game.

In the fourth, Tabor found trouble for a second time. A one-out double by Salazar led to a run when Jonathan Lacroix singled to right, extending Quad Cities' lead to 3-1. Tabor's (0-1) day was done after the fourth with three runs charged to his total on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Andy Toelken kept the Cougars in the game on the mound, tossing 2.1 innings of shutout relief. Ethan Larrison chipped in 2.2 innings out of the pen. His only hiccup was a Cesar Salazar RBI single in the eighth inning.

Daniels (1-3) didn't waver after allowing the Cougars' only run in the third. He finished after six innings with one run on three hits to earn his first win. Austin Hansen (1) earned a three-inning save that included five strikeouts.

