Rattlers Take Game One of Doubleheader 12-8 Over Peoria
May 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had a 12-2 lead heading into the final inning of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field. The Chiefs made it interesting with six runs in the top of the seventh, but the Rattlers held on for the 12-8 win.
Chad McClanahan put the Rattlers (19-23) up 3-0 in the first inning with a two-out, three-run double.
Wisconsin added to their lead with three more runs in the bottom of the second inning. Brent Díaz doubled to start the inning. Brice Turang drove him home with a single. David Fry cracked a two-run homer later in the inning for the 6-0 lead.
Fry's homer, his sixth of the season, moved his hitting streak to eleven games.
Peoria (19-24) struggled to get anything going against Wisconsin starter Logan Gillaspie. The right-hander allowed two hits as he retired 15 of the first 17 batters he faced.
That changed in the top of the sixth as the first two batters of the frame reached on a single and a walk. Brady Whalen drove in both runners with a double to left-center and Wisconsin's lead was down to four runs.
Gillaspie recovered to get the next two hitters, but an error extended the inning and put runners at the corners. The Rattlers positioned their defense perfectly as Malcolm Nunez lined the next pitch near second - right where Turang was stationed. Turang made the catch to end the inning.
The Rattlers offense put the game away in the bottom of the sixth inning as they scored six runs against the Peoria bullpen. Jesús Lujano knocked in the first two runs of the inning with a bases-loaded single. The hit by Lujano also meant that every Rattler in the lineup had at least one hit in the game.
Later in the inning - with the bases loaded again - Antonio Piñero drew a walk to force in a run. Then, Díaz singled through the right side of the infield to score two more runs. Piñero capped the scoring by scoring from third on a wild pitch and the Rattlers were up 12-2 heading into the final inning.
The Chiefs didn't go away quietly in the top of the seventh inning against reliever Robbie Hitt. The first three batters reached on a single, a walk, and an error. Nolan Gorman drove in the first run of the inning with a single that kept the bases loaded. Then, Whalen knocked in two runs with a single to give him four RBI in the game.
Leandro Castillo followed with a two-run double to cut into the Wisconsin lead a little more and there were still no outs.
An infield single by Brendan Donovan moved Castillo to third base. Hitt got the first out of the inning on a force play at second that allowed Castillo to score and the Rattlers lead was down to 12-8. Hitt retired the next batter, but Wilson singled again, his fourth single of the game, to extend the game and force Wisconsin to make a pitching change.
Pete Strzelecki entered the game from the bullpen and retired Jhon Torres on a foul pop to close out game one for the Timber Rattlers.
R H E
PEO 000 002 6 - 8 10 0
WIS 330 006 x - 12 12 2
Click here for the boxscore of Game One
HOME RUN:
WIS:
David Fry (6th, 1 on in 2nd inning off Diego Cordero, 2 out)
WP: Logan Gillaspie (1-0)
LP: Diego Cordero (2-3)
SAVE: Pete Strzelecki (2)
TIME: 2:41
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2019
- Rattlers Take Game One of Doubleheader 12-8 Over Peoria - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Cougars Drop Third Straight - Kane County Cougars
- Loons Flex Muscles to Stave off Lugnuts - Lansing Lugnuts
- Salazar Swings Bandits to Fourth Straight Win - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Kernels and Bees Postponed - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule - South Bend Cubs
- Snappers Can't Crack Clinton and Fall 5-0 - Beloit Snappers
- Near No-Hitter Ends with Shutout Win - Clinton LumberKings
- Power Trip - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 21 vs. South Bend (Game 42) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs Add Salute to Service Promotion for May 30 - Peoria Chiefs
- The Ivy at Berlin Place Plaza Now Open - South Bend Cubs
- Kernels Beat Bees 6-0 in Series Opener - Burlington Bees
- Whitecaps Lose Lead, Game - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Albertos Debuts, But Cubs Fall to TinCaps 9-1 - South Bend Cubs
- Stellar Clinton Pitching Stymies Beloit in double-header - Beloit Snappers
- Ninth-Inning Rally Lifts Hot Rods to 5-4 Victory on Monday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Clinton Sweeps Doubleheader to Climb Over .500 - Clinton LumberKings
- Cardenas Muscles Captains to 3-2 Win - Lake County Captains
- Cougars Allow Five in Seventh in Loss to Bandits - Kane County Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Stories
- Rattlers Take Game One of Doubleheader 12-8 Over Peoria
- Peoria's Fast Start is Too Much for Rattlers
- Olmeda's Walkoff Homer Give Bees a Twinbill Sweep of Wisconsin
- Bees Take Game One From Rattlers in Extra Innings
- Rattlers Rained Out in Burlington on Saturday