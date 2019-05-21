Hot Rods Game Notes

May 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





About Last Night... The Hot Rods benefited from a ninth-inning rally to secure a series opening win, edging the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-4 on Monday night. The Whitecap were the first to score, plating a pair in the third inning against Hot Rods starter Shane Baz in his third outing of the season. Bowling Green cut the deficit to one in the fifth, but evened things up in the sixth with Osmy Gregorio singling home Ford Proctor to make it a 2-2 affair. In the eighth, West Michigan plated two runs as the go-ahead blow came off the bat of Ulrich Bojarski in the form of an RBI single to make it 3-2 with the Whitecaps adding an insurance run later in the frame. The Hot Rods had some magic in the bats, though, as they plated three runs on five hits in the ninth to take the lead. Wander Franco tied the game with a single to score Beau Brundage and Connor Hollis struck the decisive blow three pitches later with a single that scored Tony Pena to give BG a 5-4 advantage, the eventual final tally.

Crowning the K-ing... The Hot Rods have pulled away from the rest of the MWL in strikeouts as a staff this season with 465, 23 more than the Quad Cities River Bandits. The starting rotation has K'd 250 hitters to this point in the season with a 10.24 K/9 while the bullpen has been equally impressive, striking out 215 over 166.2 innings of work for a 11.61 K/9. The 465 strikeout total is the best in all of class-A baseball, and ranks fourth in all of Minor League Baseball behind the California League's (A+) Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (514), Modesto Nuts (503), and the Carolina League's Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The strikeout total is also more than every MLB team except the Boston Red Sox, who have 469 this season. BG is on pace for 1,516 strikeouts this year which would be the most in a single season for a MWL team, surpassing Quad Cities record of 1,514 from last season.

The Jinx... The Hot Rods started off the season averaging a 2:53 minute game through the month of April, including a 4:32 minute game on the 18th against Great Lakes that BG eventually won. 10 of the team's first 24 games crested the 3:00 mark during the month, but things have sped up a bit in May. Bowling Green is averaging a 2:43 minute game -- a 10 minute difference -- while six of their 20 games played in May have been 3:00+ hours long. The shortest game of the month was on the first day, a seven-inning sprint that lasted just 1:47 minutes while the longest game: the 3:38 minute contest on Sunday against the Captains.

About the Opponent... Tuesday's game against the Whitecaps marks the 126th time West Michigan and Bowling Green meet up in the regular season. The Hot Rods own the all-time series advantage with a record of 66-59, but haven't faired as well on the road. When facing the Whitecaps in Comstock Park, MI , West Michigan has the upper hand with the Hot Rods posting a 29-34 record. BG won the season series in 2018, going 10-3 during the season which is a reverse of how the 2017 series ended up after West Michigan defeated the Hot Rods 10 times. 2018 also included the shortest game the two teams ever played, with a 1:46 minute contest on April 18 that went eight innings. The longest game ever played between the two teams took 4:32 back in 2012. The Whitecaps have defeated BG by 11 runs twice in the all-time series, the largest loss against WM with the last coming in August of 2017 while the Hot Rods largest margin of victory was 15 runs in a 15-0 game in May of 2014.

Yesterday's Notes... Baz has thrown five innings in each of his three starts this season... Gregorio tied a career-high with three hits... It was his fifth multi-hit game of the season and first three-hit effort in 2019... Pena extended his hit streak to six games... He also had his seventh multi-hit game of the year... Franco had his fifth multi-hit game... Hollis' two-hit night is his eighth multi-hit game of the year... He has a three-game hit streak... Proctor and Smith also have three-game hit streaks... Smith had his fourth multi-RBI game of the year... Peguero has a save in each of his last three outings... Peguero, Trey Cumbie, Chris Muller, and Cristofer Ogando are a combined 13-for-13 in save opportunities... The team is 13-18 in save situations... Padilla leads the team with four wins... Bowling Green is 4-4 when wearing their grey road uniforms... The team is 9-5 in the first game of a series... They're also 9-12 when the opponent scores first... Monday was their 20th victory of the season when out-hitting the opposition... The Hot Rods are 8-6 in one-run games this season...

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.