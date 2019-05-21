Snappers Can't Crack Clinton and Fall 5-0

BELOIT, WI - On a school day filled with kids from all over the area, the Snappers fell this afternoon to the LumberKings by a final score of 5-0. Clinton got a big five-run inning in the fourth, which ended up being the deciding factor in the ballgame.

Fighting back from a five-run deficit, Beloit had a golden opportunity to score, and almost capitalized on it if it was not for an incredible play by left fielder, Thomas Jones.

With runners on second and third with two-outs, Snappers third basemen Cobie Vance launched a ball to left field that would have for sure plated two runs, if it was not for a fantastic play by Jones.

Ranging back, Jones caught a ball over his shoulder to not only preserve the no-hitter at the time, but also the shutout for Clinton.

For the Snappers on the mound, Bryce Nightengale got the start and concluded his night after 4 innings, five runs, four hits, and five strikeouts. The bullpen would take over from there and turned in a lights out performance holding Clinton scoreless in the final five innings.

Brandon Withers was first out of the bullpen and threw two scoreless frames, while striking out 1 and giving up just 2 hits. Charlie Cerny would follow and throw two scoreless innings of his own. Cerny finished with two strikeouts, giving up just 1 hit and no runs.

Lastly, position player Cooper Goldby got his second appearance of the season and threw a scoreless inning in the ninth. Goldby ended his day on the mound with one inning, while retiring the LumberKings down in order.

Beloit will fall to 15-28 with the loss and Clinton will improve to 23-21 with victory today at Pohlman Field.

The Beloit Snappers will be back in action tomorrow when the Snappers take on Clinton once again at Pohlman Field. Beloit will finish up this nine-game homestand with two more games against Clinton before heading on the road for a week.

