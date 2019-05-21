Power Trip

LANSING, Mich. - Another day, and another win for the Great Lakes Loons. This team has now won 20 of their last 24 ballgames after an 11-8 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday. The Loons mashed their way to a sixth straight victory with four home runs thwarting off numerous Lansing comeback attempts.

Great Lakes (27-15) scored in seven of nine innings and their performance was headlined by Niko Hulsizer. The 22-year-old outfielder entered the day leading the Midwest League in SLG and OPS and now moves into the lead for home runs hitting two to deep center field on Tuesday - his ninth and tenth of the year. Romer Cuadrado also played a big part in the 11-run outburst going 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, three RBIs, and his first home run of the season.

Early on, the Loons looked like they were bound for a blowout victory, but Lansing had other ideas. Loons starter Jose Chacin allowed just one hit in his first four innings and then came a bit unraveled. The Lugs scored six runs in the fifth inning and we had ourselves a ballgame.

Hulsizer's home runs in the sixth and eighth innings made things a little more manageable for Great Lakes, but Lansing was quick to respond with a pair of runs in the eighth themselves. With the score 9-8 going into the ninth frame, Cuadrado's long ball gave the Loons some breathing room.

Nathan Witt finished off the Lugnuts in the eighth inning and came back out for the ninth. Witt (S, 3) was pitching just three miles away from where he played his college ball at Michigan State University and while allowing two hits to Lansing in the ninth, kept them off the board to preserve the Loons win.

Drew Finley got the win for Great Lakes throwing one 1/3 scoreless innings of middle relief, while Lugnuts starter Troy Miller took the loss after ceding four earned runs in one inning.

With the Loons off to a 6-1 start to their nine-game, eight-day road trip, game three of four against Lansing is Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.

