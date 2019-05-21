Kernels and Bees Postponed

May 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - Tuesday night's game between the Burlington Bees and Cedar Rapids Kernels has been postponed due to wet grounds and persistent rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, consisting of two 7-inning games, on Wednesday, May 22nd at 12:05 PM with the gates opening at 11:00 AM.

Fans with tickets for tonight's game may exchange them at the Kernels Ticket Office for any future Kernels home game during the 2019 regular season, subject to availability. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday.

The Kernels are in the midst of an eight-game home stand that continues on Wednesday, May 22nd at 12:05 PM with the gates opening at 11:00 AM. The current home stand continues through Monday, May 27th.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.