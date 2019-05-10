TinCaps Game Notes: May 10 at Beloit (Game 33)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (14-18, T-5th East) @ Beloit Snappers (9-20, 8th West)

LHP Joey Cantillo vs. RHP Reid Birlingmair (Piggyback: RHP Bryce Nightengale)

Friday, May 10 - Pohlman Field (Beloit, Wis.) - First Pitch 7:30 PM (Game 33 / 139)

LISTEN: Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

THURSDAY NIGHT: The 'Caps slugged their way to an 8-1 win in the series opener at Beloit Thursday night, pounding out 11 hits and four extra-base hits. Lee Solomon, Agustin Ruiz and Blake Hunt doubled, while Dwanya Williams-Sutton provided the biggest blow of the game with a home run in the 7th inning. "DWS" finished the night 3-for-5, his first three-hit game of the season.

WHAT'S ON THE LINE: Fort Wayne can snap two dubious streaks with a victory tonight. If the TinCaps win, it would mark consecutive wins for the first time since May 10-11 against Dayton. A victory tonight would also mark the first series victory for the team since a four-game sweep of Dayton from April 8-11 at Parkview Field.

ENOUGH ALREADY: Wednesday's washout was the first cancelled game of the season for the TinCaps since they aren't scheduled to see the Timber Rattlers again. But the 'Caps have already had 3 other games postponed by rain and another suspended by rain. The average first pitch temperature for a TinCaps game this season entering Thursday night was 59 degrees. In reality, though, it's felt worse since that figure doesn't account for the postponed/cancelled game dates or consider how the temperature has dropped most nights during games. Thursday's first pitch in Beloit was 48 degrees and cloudy with a steady wind. Tonight's weather will be a bit better: the expected first-pitch temperature is 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

LAST TIME HERE: The TinCaps last played here July 23-25, 2016. On July 25, 2016, Anderson Espinoza started the front-end of a doubleheader. Unfortunately, Espinoza, a top Padres pitching prospect, hasn't pitched in an MiLB game since 2016. In April the 21-year-old underwent his second Tommy John Surgery in the last couple years. Meanwhile, Chris Paddack took the mound for the nightcap but during warmups experienced elbow discomfort and missed the start. He soon had TJ. Fortunately, though, Paddack has since recovered and is currently flourishing in San Diego.

X FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the Midwest League in Batting Average (.370), OBP (.440) & is tied for the league lead in Stolen Bases (11). Edwards added to his stellar start on Thursday, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two walks, a stolen base, and a run scored.

MWL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: On Monday the Midwest League announced that infielder Tucupita Marcano was the MWL Player of the Week for April 29-May 5.In 6 games last week, Marcano slashed .538/.586/.654 as he went 14-for-26 with two walks, a hit by pitch, a double, a triple, 3 RBIs, and a stolen base. Marcano is currently on a 15-game on-base streak (the longest such streak among TinCaps this season) and an 9-game hitting streak. His .302 Average on the season is tied for 12th in the MWL.

RUIZ RIPPING IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is tied for 12th in the MWL in AVG (.302). He's also tied for 2nd in RBIs (23) & tied for 3rd in Doubles (10). Ruiz has a 30% Line Drive % on Batted Balls-3rd highest.

HUNTING HITS: Blake Hunt has the 16th lowest K% in the MWL (16.4%), but also the 10th lowest BABIP (.221).

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 18.6% of his plate appearances this season. That's the 4th highest BB% in the MWL (and a jump from 14% for him last year as a rookie). Harris is also tied for 7th in Runs (19).

LITTLE STREAK: After an 0-for-22 drought, outfielder Grant Little has hit safely in 4 consecutive games, going 5-for-14 with 3 walks & an RBI.

TURNAROUND: Catcher Juan Fernandez began the season 0-for-18 at the plate, but is 14-for-31 (.451) since, including a trifecta of 3-hit games.

