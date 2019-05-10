Peoria out-hits South Bend but falls 5-2

South Bend, IN - Third baseman Nolan Gorman celebrated his 19th birthday with his league-leading eighth homer but the Peoria Chiefs lost 5-2 on Friday night. The loss drops the Chiefs to 15-17 on the season with one game left on the road trip.

Down 1-0, the Chiefs grabbed their first lead of the series in the fourth inning against South Bend starter Riley Thompson. Delvin Perez singled to center and Gorman launched his eighth homer of the season to just under the videoboard in right-field. Gorman leads the MWL in homers and hit his first as a 19-year old after crushing 24 professional homers as an 18-year old.

South Bend tied the game in the fourth inning with a two-out rally against Jacob Schlesener. JD Artis was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a pickoff error. Artis scored on a bunt single and South Bend left the bases loaded as Franyel Casadilla came out of the bullpen to strikeout Jon Sierra.

The hosts took the lead in the sixth inning with a double and two groundout against Casadilla. They plated two more for a 5-2 lead in the seventh as Fabian Blanco walked four of the five batters he faced and two runs scored on wild pitches.

Schlesener allowed two runs on two hits over 3 2/3 innings as he walked seven, hit one and struck out two. Casadilla allowed one run on two hits over 2 1/3 innings while walking one and striking out three. Blanco allowed two runs on four walks, one strikeout and no hits over 1/3 of an inning. Sisk threw 1 2/3 shutout innings and allowed two hits.

The series and road trip conclude Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Central as the Chiefs start RH Kyle Leahy (2-3, 4.86) against South Bend LH Brailyn Marquez (0-0, 3.15). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 5:50 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

