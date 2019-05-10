LumberKings to Host 22nd Annual Baseball Clinic

May 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - Come one, come all, to the 22nd annual Clinton LumberKings Baseball Clinic on Saturday, June 1st. Baseball players in and around Clinton, do not miss an opportunity to learn from the pros.

This clinic is a perfect chance for baseball players between the ages of 6 and 18 to improve their skills in hitting, fielding, or pitching. Clinton LumberKings players and coaches will be on hand to teach local baseball players the finer points of the game that will make you a more fundamentally sound player.

All skill levels are welcome to join the baseball clinic that will be held at the ballpark in Clinton on Saturday, June 1st from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.

The cost of the clinic is $20 and includes lunch and a ticket to that night's game against the Kane County Cougars at 6:30 P.M. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with a team photo giveaway courtesy of Thrivent Financial and Mediacom.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.