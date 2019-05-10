Burlington Pitchers Toss One-Hitter in 7-0 Victory

The only thing in doubt going into the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday night was whether Dayton would get a hit. Jose Soriano and Austin Krzeminski combined to hold them to one after Miguel Hernandez singled up the middle to open the final home frame. Soriano got his third win in six starts. Krzeminski picked up a save.

The Bees had jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and put it in cruise control. The final was 7-0. Burlington pounded out six extra base hits, three of those home runs, including back-to-back by third baseman Kevin Maitan and left fielder Nonie Williams to start the top of the fifth inning. It was the third for both players. D. C. Arendas had the other round tripper in sixth. That plated the final run of the game. The Bees have hit seven home runs in the last four contests.

Soriano (3-2) was lights out for six full innings. He allowed no hits, walked three and struck out nine. He touched 98 with his fastball. His threw his breaking stuff for swings and misses at will. Dragons radio said it was the best performance they have seen this year. The tall right hander from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic threw 88 pitches, 52 for strikes. He dropped his ERA to 1.72. The win was his second in his last two outings.

Maitan was two-for-five with the RBI and a run scored. He made an absolute major league play behind the bag at third, snaring a hard chopper and throwing the Dayton batter out. Francisco Del Valle was also two-for-five with a run batted in.

