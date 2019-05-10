Dragons Game to be Televised on Saturday

DAYTON, OHIO -The Dayton Dragons game on Saturday, May 11 will be televised live from Fifth Third Field on Dayton's CW. The telecast is part of a 25-game TV package this season. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

- --Over the air Channel 26.1

- --Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

- --Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All Dragons television broadcasts are sponsored by Dayton Power & Light.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on Saturday while WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator.

The telecast will include the singing of the National Anthem by a group from National Trail Middle School and High School.

Dragons 2019 Television Broadcast Schedule (remaining games)

Date Opponent Time

Saturday, May 11 Burlington 7:00

Friday, May 31 South Bend 7:00

Saturday, June 1 South Bend 7:00

Sunday, June 2 South Bend 2:00

Saturday, June 8 Fort Wayne 7:00

Sunday, June 9 Fort Wayne 2:00

Saturday, June 22 Lansing 7:00

Sunday, June 23 Lansing 2:00

Saturday, July 6 South Bend 7:00

Sunday, July 7 South Bend 2:00

Friday, July 12 Wisconsin 7:00

Saturday, July 13 Beloit 7:00

Sunday, July 14 Beloit 2:00

Friday, July 26 Great Lakes 7:00

Saturday, August 3 Lake County 7:00

Sunday, August 4 Lake County 2:00

Saturday, August 10 Lansing 7:00

Sunday, August 11 Lansing 2:00

Saturday, August 31 West Michigan 7:00

Sunday, Sept. 1 West Michigan 2:00

