Dragons Notes for Friday

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Burlington Bees (affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels) in the second game of a three-game series.

Streaks: The Dragons have won four of their last seven games after losing the previous six. The Dragons have won back-to-back series for the first time in 2019. They won two-of-three at Cedar Rapids Friday-Sunday and two-of-three vs. Clinton Monday-Wednesday.

Last Game: Thursday: Burlington 7, Dayton 0. Burlington pitchers did not allow a hit until Dayton's Miguel Hernandez singled to start the bottom of the ninth inning. The Bees scored three runs in the top of the first and chased Dragons starter Jhon DeJesus with one out in the inning. Burlington then took command of the game with back-to-back homers in the fifth from Kevin Maitan and Nonie Williams. DC Arendas added a homer in the sixth. Dragons pitchers struck out 16 batters for the second straight night, matching the team's season high.

Team Notes

The Dragons team ERA in the last eight games is 3.68 (71 IP, 29 ER) compared to the season ERA of 5.25.

The Dragons have committed just four errors in their last 10 games (no more than one in any game).

The Dragons are 7-1 when holding the opponent to three runs or less.

The Dragons have been shutout in three of their last five games and four of their last 10.

Individual Notes

Mariel Bautista is 5 for 14 (.357) with a home run and three runs batted in on the current home stand (four games).

Bren Spillane has two home runs and four runs batted in during the current home stand.

Dragons shortstop Miguel Hernandez has committed just one error since April 15 covering 18 games.

