Lugnuts Place Outfielder Neal on Injured List
May 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, Lansing Lugnuts outfielder D.J. Neal has been placed on the 7-day Injured List retroactive to May 9th.
Neal, 22, is hitting .303 in 26 games with two doubles, three home runs and 15 runs batted in, which ties for the highest total on the team. The native of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was drafted by Toronto in the 26th round in 2017 from the University of South Carolina - Sumter.
The Lugnuts play the middle affair in a three-game series at Kane County tonight at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 6:30 p.m. local in Geneva, Illinois. The Nuts return home to Cooley Law School Stadium from Monday, May 13th, through Wednesday, May 15th, against the West Michigan Whitecaps. For tickets or more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2019
- Lugnuts Place Outfielder Neal on Injured List - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 10 at Beloit (Game 33) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- LumberKings to Host 22nd Annual Baseball Clinic - Clinton LumberKings
- Dragons Game to be Televised on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Cubs Sunday Autographs Moving to Before First Pitch - South Bend Cubs
- Wright State Baseball to Play at Fifth Third Field this Sunday - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Cubs Accepting Applications for College Scholarships from Regional Softball and Baseball Athletes - South Bend Cubs
- Burlington Pitchers Toss One-Hitter in 7-0 Victory - Burlington Bees
- Kernels Pop Whitecaps - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Beloit falls in Series Opener to Fort Wayne - Beloit Snappers
- Five-Run Sixth Equals Fifth Straight Win - Lake County Captains
- Carrera's Brilliance Leads Cubs to 4-1 Win over Chiefs - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.