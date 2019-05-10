Lugnuts Place Outfielder Neal on Injured List

LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, Lansing Lugnuts outfielder D.J. Neal has been placed on the 7-day Injured List retroactive to May 9th.

Neal, 22, is hitting .303 in 26 games with two doubles, three home runs and 15 runs batted in, which ties for the highest total on the team. The native of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was drafted by Toronto in the 26th round in 2017 from the University of South Carolina - Sumter.

The Lugnuts play the middle affair in a three-game series at Kane County tonight at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 6:30 p.m. local in Geneva, Illinois. The Nuts return home to Cooley Law School Stadium from Monday, May 13th, through Wednesday, May 15th, against the West Michigan Whitecaps. For tickets or more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.

