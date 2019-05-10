Wright State Baseball to Play at Fifth Third Field this Sunday

Dayton, OH - The Wright State Raiders baseball team is hosting the Northern Kentucky University Norse on Sunday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

"Raider Day at Fifth Third Field" Details:

Game starts @ 1:00PM (gates open @ 12:00PM)

Admission for the game is free but you must have a ticket to enter

Parking is available in nearby lots; street parking, and meters are free on weekends

In honor of Mother's Day, the first 500 moms in attendance will receive a special pink Dragons hat at the Customer Service booth inside the main gates

Concession stands will be open for food/drink purchases including alcohol for those age 21 and up (no outside food/drinks allowed)

On-field entertainment that you see at Dragons games

Wright State University's Rowdy will be joining Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem for fun entertainment

FREE inflatable games and Dragons Zone games available for purchase

On-field performances highlighting Wright State University talent

Don't miss out on the Dragons/WSU Jersey Raffle - it's your chance to support HelpCureHD and win a game-worn, autographed Dragons jersey AND Wright State Raiders baseball jersey!

You can learn more about the event at www.daytondragons.com/raiderday.

If you have not requested tickets or need additional tickets, you can report to the will call table outside of the main gates at Fifth Third Field that night.

