South Bend Cubs Sunday Autographs Moving to Before First Pitch

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs announced today that Sunday autographs with the team on the field will be moving from after the game ends to directly when the gates open each Sunday at Four Winds Field. The players will sign autographs for fans from noon to 1:00 p.m. each Sunday on the warning track turf behind home plate, excluding Sunday, May 26.

This change is to benefit families and children coming out to the ballpark, so they do not have to wait until the late afternoon to meet the team.

"Sometimes our games run long, so this new Sunday autograph time allows families with children to meet the Chicago Cubs of the future before the game in case they need to leave early," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "I think this new process is going to run very smoothly and efficiently."

The organization asks fans to line up at section 114 when they arrive and get into the autograph line. The line will move from the third base side to the first base side and fans will exit out of section 104. The autograph line will be cut-off at 12:45 p.m.

"This change will benefit everyone involved in the Sunday autograph process," South Bend Cubs Manager Buddy Bailey said. "More players will be available before games because for example, if a player's family or loved ones are in town, it is hard to ask for them to stay an hour after the game. This set time will be better for fans, players, and families with kids."

Many of the players will be out signing autographs, but there are no guarantees as to which players will be out at a specific time. For example, the starting pitcher on a Sunday may not be at a table because they are participating in their throwing program.

Fans who are not able to make Sunday autographs can visit the Cubs autograph table outside of Gate B Monday through Saturday for an autograph session with South Bend Cubs players. This table operates on Mondays through Thursdays as well on Saturdays from 6:00 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. On Friday, the daily autograph table begins at 6:30 p.m. and closes at 6:50 p.m.

