South Bend Cubs Accepting Applications for College Scholarships from Regional Softball and Baseball Athletes

May 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs are pleased to announce, beginning Monday, May 13, applications for one of several $5,000 scholarships will be accepted from college-bound softball and baseball players from the 11 counties surrounding Four Winds Field in downtown South Bend. Eligibility rules and an application form for the annual scholarship were posted today on the 1st Source Bank Performance Center website.

"These $5,000 scholarships are a significant way to emphasize our support of future leaders and the game we all love," said Andrew T. Berlin, Chairman and Owner of the South Bend Cubs. "They're not just for current athletes who will go on to play in college. They're for any high school senior athlete who intends to continue his or her education full time after high school."

In 2018, the South Bend Cubs awarded three scholarships of $5,000 each to high school seniors from Plymouth High School (softball), St. Joseph High School in South Bend (baseball) and Niles High School (baseball).

Applications for the 2019 South Bend Cubs Scholarships will be accepted between May 13 to June 7. Up to five (5) $5,000 scholarships will be granted. A full set of rules, eligibility requirements and an application form can be found online at 1stSourceBankPerformanceCenter.com.

"This scholarship offers a tremendous opportunity for our college-bound athletes," said Joe Hart, President of the South Bend Cubs. "We understand the drive it takes to be an athlete and look forward to helping several of them pursue their post-secondary education."

Applicants for the 2019 South Bend Cubs Scholarships must deliver their applications in person to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center at the corner of South Street and Lafayette Boulevard in downtown South Bend. E-mailed, paid delivery or postal service applications will not be accepted.

2019 Midwest League All-Star Game

The 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game presented by Four Winds Casinos takes place Tuesday, June 18 and will feature some of the most promising players in professional baseball today. It is the first time in 30 years the Midwest League All-Star game will be held in South Bend, Indiana. The 2019 event will kick off with a concert on Sunday, June 16 at Four Winds Field featuring global superstar Pitbull, along with two additional acts. Fan Fest at Four Winds Field will take place on Monday, June 17 and will feature a home run derby with the top hitters in the Midwest League, an autograph session with several former Chicago Cubs players along with the 2019 Midwest League All-Star players. In addition, other family friendly activities include the Splash Pad, Toyota Fun Zone, catch on the field and running of the bases. On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg will headline an All-Star Luncheon at the Century Center in downtown South Bend, with proceeds benefitting Beacon Children's Hospital. For more information on the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game and any of the events leading up to it, including tickets for the All-Star Luncheon, visit SouthBendCubs.com and search for All-Star Festivities.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.