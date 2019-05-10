Cougars Clinch Series vs Lugnuts
May 10, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars (20-15) continued the Lansing Lugnuts' (14-20) offensive struggles with their second straight win from Northwestern Medicine Field on Friday night. Despite Lansing spoiling the Cougars' chances at another shutout, the pitching staff handcuffed Lansing's offense for a 6-2 win.
Blaze Alexander started the scoring with the strongest home run of the year, as he belted a 2-0 fastball from Lansing starter Sean Wymer (2-2) off of the left field patio deck in the second. Alexander's second home run of the year traveled 391 feet for a 2-0 Cougars' lead. Alexander continued his hot bat with an RBI single in the third inning to bring home Jose Herrera.
In the fourth inning, Eddie Hernandez doubled home Eduardo Diaz, then scored on a wild pitch for a 5-0 lead. By that frame, the Cougars had already face three different Lugnuts hurlers.
Lansing somewhat threatened in the beginning of the game, rolling two singles through the ride side of the infield against Matt Tabor. The Cougar starter stranded both base runners and ended up striking out the side in the second. Kenny Hernandez (3-0) had been warming up since the first inning, but didn't come in until two outs in the fourth as Tabor worked with a limited pitch count, that Lansing made him work at early on.
Tra Holmes added the Cougars' sixth run of the night with his first triple of the season to score Diaz.
After Hernandez's three and one-third scoreless innings, Wesley Rodriguez worked a perfect eighth and brought the shutout into the ninth. Rodriguez quickly loaded the bases and only struck out Tanner Kirwer before an RBI single to Jake Brodt. Blake Workman took the mound in line for the save and got a couple of fly outs to right to end the game. Despite one being a sacrifice fly, Workman earned his fourth save.
The Cougars now go for the sweep and a chance to make it a winning home stand on Saturday afternoon. The series and home stand finale begins at 1:00 p.m. Fitz Stadler (1-3, 5.48) takes the mound for Lansing against the Cougars' Justin Lewis (1-3, 3.42). For tickets call 630-232-881 or visit kccougars.com.
