Hot Rods Game Notes

About Yesterday... On Bootlegger Thursday, Bowling Green and Clinton squared off in the series opener. Similar to Bowling Green's previous series against Burlington, the game quickly developed into a pitcher's duel, this time between Caleb Sampen and Clinton's Chris Vallimont. The Bootleggers struck first in the third inning, as Beau Brundage drew a one-out walk and stole second base. He came home on a Grant Witherspoon single to give Bowling Green a 1-0 lead. That score would hold into the seventh inning when Sampen allowed back-to-back leadoff doubles to tie the game. Before the inning was through, Clinton had a 3-1 lead and had knocked Sampen out of the game. The LumberKings added a two-run homer in the ninth to extend the advantage further. Witherspoon launched a solo homer in the ninth, but the Bootleggers drew no closer, falling 5-2.

Pour One Out... The Bowling Green Bootleggers lost Thursday night, marking the first time that Bowling Green has lost under the Bootleggers name. The Bootleggers fell to 6-1 all-time and 2-1 in 2019, having previously gone 1-0 in both 2016 and 2017, in addition to a 2-0 record in the 2018 season.

Checking the Leaderboard... Offensively, Kaleo Johnson has driven in 22 runs this season, good for a tie for sixth in the Midwest League. Additionally, Connor Hollis' .506 slugging percentage ranks eighth in the league. Hollis and Wander Franco are both tied for sixth with 13 extra-base hits, while Franco is tied for second with three triples. Franco and Johnson are both tied for sixth with 51 total bases, and Chris Betts ranks eighth with 20 walks. On the pitching side, Joe Ryan leads the league with 47 strikeouts, with Shane McClanahan seventh at 37 and Caleb Sampen tied for eighth with 36. Sampen is also tied for sixth with 33.0 innings pitched. Trey Cumbie is tied for second with four saves. Alan Strong ranks eighth with a 0.95 WHIP and Ryan is ninth with a .184 opponents batting average

Yesterday's Notes... This was Witherspoon's first time hitting in the leadoff spot this year... Witherspoon extended his hitting streak to four games...Witherspoon also collected his ninth multi-hit game and fifth multi-RBI game...Witherspoon's home run was the second hit by a Bowling Green hitter in the ninth inning this year...Kaleo Johnson extended his hitting streak to four games...Connor Hollis has a three-game hitting streak...Sampen's scoreless streak ended at 16.1 consecutive scoreless innings, the longest by a Bowling Green pitcher this season...Sampen collected his third quality start of the season, tied for second-most on the roster...The Bootleggers fell to 8-3 in series openers, having lost three in a row...Bowling Green tied a season low with four hits...The Bootleggers also left a season-low two runners on base... BG is now 16-8 in games against a right-handed starter...Bowling Green is 16-11 all-time against Clinton, 4-8 at Bowling Green Ballpark...The Bootleggers suffered their first loss under that moniker, falling to 6-1 all-time...

