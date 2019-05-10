Big Inning Boosts Whitecaps over Kernels

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - The West Michigan Whitecaps scored six runs in a tiebreaking fourth-inning rally to secure the lead in an 8-1 victory Friday night against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Fifth Third Ballpark. West Michigan (15-18) and Cedar Rapids (15-19) are now tied at 1-1 in a three-game series that will wrap up Saturday evening.

Miscues allowed both the Whitecaps and the Kernels to plate an early run. Reece Hampton was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the first and later scored on a throwing error during a pickoff attempt. Cedar Rapids tied the game, 1-1, during the third when Yeltsin Encarnacion came home via balk.

West Michigan took a 7-1 lead within a pivotal fourth inning. Jordan Pearce put the Whitecaps ahead for good with an RBI single. Avery Tuck brought in the next run during a bases-loaded walk. A wild pitch allowed Pearce to score a run of his own. Hampton added an RBI groundout, and Parker Meadows finished the fourth-inning outburst on a two-run double.

One final run in the seventh gave the Whitecaps an 8-1 advantage. Ulrich Bojarski's single coupled with an error allowed Meadows to score from second base.

Wilkel Hernandez (4-2) and Angel De Jesus pitched for the Whitecaps and recorded a win and a save, respectively. Hernandez earned his team-high fourth victory after allowing one run over six innings within a quality start. De Jesus held the Kernels scoreless in the final three frames for his third save of the year while tallying a season-high seven strikeouts.

West Branch, Michigan native Tyler Palm (1-3) took the loss in his home state. Palm yielded six runs including five earned runs in three-plus innings pitched.

The finale of this three-game series and six-game Cedar Rapids road trip is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET (6:05 p.m. CT) Saturday. Kernels right-hander Cole Sands (1-0, 1.73) and Whitecaps right-hander Carlos Guzman (1-2, 2.88) are the probable pitchers.

