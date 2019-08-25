TinCaps Game Notes: August 25 at West Michigan (Game 130)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (25-36, 58-71) @ West Michigan Whitecaps (23-38, 44-86)

RHP Edwuin Bencomo vs. RHP Sandel De La Cruz

Sunday, Aug. 25 - Fifth Third Ballpark (Comstock Park, Mich.) - First Pitch 2:00 PM (Game 130 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost to the Whitecaps, 3-0. Starter Ryan Weathers struck out 5 in 4 innings of work.

WALK & RUN: Center fielder Jawuan Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 29. He's the only player in the league who's stolen more than 22 bases while be caught stealing fewer than 5 times... Harris ranks 8th in the MWL in BB% (14%).

MAKING HIS MARK: Shortstop Tucupita Marcano made SportsCenter on Monday night for a behind-the-back flip to second base for a force-out in the 8th inning. It was No. 4 on Top 10 Plays. (That same night West Michigan center fielder Riley Greene had a diving catch at No. 6.)... Marcano has the lowest K% in the MWL at 9%. He has the 3rd lowest swinging strike% (4%). With 33 walks against only 44 strikeouts, his BB/K ratio (0.75) ranks 6th.

SKEND IT IN, ETHAN: Since he debuted for the TinCaps on July 14, third baseman Ethan Skender is tied for 6th in the MWL in RBIs with 24. His .307 average ranks 12th.

HOT CURRY: Left fielder/DH Michael Curry had a season-best 8-game hitting streak and a season-long 12-game on-base streak end on Wednesday, so he trimmed his recently-grown mustache on Thursday, and then came back with an RBI double and sac fly on Friday, plus a hit Saturday... In 66 games since May 26, Curry's .886 OPS is 2nd in the MWL to only Lansing's Griffin Conine. His .313 AVG is 2nd to just Lansing's Otto Lopez. He's also tied for 2nd in OBP (.406) and 3rd in SLG (.480).

RUIZ BATTED IN: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is tied for 11th in the MWL in RBIs with 55. The only other teenagers in the league with more are No. 5 Indians prospect Bo Naylor and No. 6 Cubs prospect Cole Roederer with 58.

GIVIN BACK: Infielder Chris Givin was hit in the face by a pitch his first time up Thursday night at Dayton. He got stitches near the left side of his mouth.

ADD 'EM UP: The TinCaps now have had 26 position players and 29 pitchers, for 55 total players this year. Last year's team also used 55 players. The franchise record is 63 players in 2016... Relievers Henry Henry and Jose Quezada are the only pitchers on the staff who've been on the active roster all season. Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is the only position players who's been active since Opening Day.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.10).

BEST IN THE MIDWEST: On Friday the Midwest League announced Joey Cantillo as the Left-Handed Pitcher of the Year and Xavier Edwards as the Second Baseman of the Year. Both have been promoted this summer by the Padres to High-A Lake Elsinore... In a Baseball America survey of league managers, Cantillo was voted to have the "Best Changeup," Edwards was elected "Best Defensive Second Baseman," and Justin Lopez won "Best Infield Arm."

