Chiefs Stun Kernels with Nine-Run Ninth

August 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Peoria Chiefs used their biggest inning in more than two years to stun the playoff bound Cedar Rapids Kernels 9-5 Sunday afternoon with all nine runs coming in the ninth inning. With three hits, a double, walk, two runs scored and two RBI, Brandon Riley was named the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

After some very shaky outfield defense, the Chiefs found themselves down 5-0 going into the final inning. Leandro Cedeno led off with a single against Brian Rapp and Riley walked. Josh Shaw singled to load the bases and Jonatan Machado atoned for those defense lapses with a two-run double to right. Cedar Rapids changed pitchers and Austin Schulfer hit Edwin Figuera in the arm to load the bases. Brady Whalen was also hit by a pitch to force home Shaw and cut the Kernels lead to 5-3. Brandon Donovan delivered a RBI single to score Machado and Figuera came home on a wild pitch to tie the game 5-5. Imeldo Diaz walked before Cedar Rapids got the first out of the inning. Cedeno put the Chiefs on top 6-5 with a sacrifice fly to center and Riley's double off the wall in left gave the visitors an 8-5 lead. Shaw's second hit of the inning scored Riley and gave the Chiefs a 9-5 lead and their biggest inning since a 10-run frame in Beloit on August 4, 2017.

The Chiefs needed two pitchers to close out the game in the bottom of the ninth. Cedar Rapids loaded the bases with one out against Connor Coward before Evan Sisk came on and induced a game-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Colin Schmid took a no-decision as he allowed five runs over 5 1/3 innings while striking out six. He gave up a double to rehabbing Twins outfielder Byron Buxton who he also walked and struck out. Sebastian Tabata allowed one hit and struck out three over 1 2/3 innings. Coward (1-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 shutout innings as he allowed two hits, walked two and struck out two. Sisk picked up his fourth save with 2/3 of an inning as he faced just one batter.

