Edwards Homers Twice in Thumping of Wisconsin

CLINTON, IA - Evan Edwards homered twice and Jake Walters dealt in a 12-1 Clinton LumberKings thumping of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday afternoon at NelsonCorp Field. Edwards drove in six runs for the LumberKings (38-24, 71-60) who shrank their magic number to clinch a playoff spot to six.

Wisconsin (35-27, 66-65) starter Adam Hill allowed the game's first run in the bottom of third inning. Bubba Hollins drew a one out walk and scored on a J.D. Osborne RBI single past second basemen Connor McVey.

Hill (6-9) was hung with the loss as he struggled with the walk over his 3.1 innings out. He allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits while walking five and striking out two.

In total, Clinton drew a season high 10 walks from Timber Rattlers pitching.

In the bottom of the fourth, the LumberKings put the game out of reach with a four-run rally. Hollins chased home the first two runs with a single behind the bag at third and was followed by a Peyton Burdick home run into the Lumber Lounge in right. The home run was his ninth of the year and was one of his three runs scored for the afternoon.

Walters (6-4) needed little run support over a masterful 7.2 inning performance. He allowed no runs on just four hits - all singles - while walking one and striking out seven.

In the bottom of the seventh, Clinton continued to grow their lead with the first of Edwards two home runs. The blast landed on top of the roof of the Lumber Lounge in right for the first of his career high six RBIs.

An inning later in the eighth, Edwards followed a Kameron Misner RBI single with a grand slam to right for his second home run of the game. The slam was the LumberKings second of the season and their first to come at home in 2019.

Wisconsin avoided the shutout loss with a run in the top of the ninth on a Je'Von Ward RBI double. Elkin Alcala then set down Brent Diaz with a flyout to center to end the game and match the LumberKings most lopsided win of the season.

