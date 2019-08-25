Hot Rods and Cubs Postponed on Sunday Afternoon

Bowling Green, KY- Sunday afternoon's game between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and South Bend Cubs was postponed due to rain. Tickets for Sunday's contest can be used for any remaining 2019 regular season Hot Rods home game.

The two teams will play a doubleheader of two, seven-inning games on Monday, August 26th. The first game will have a 5:05 p.m. first pitch, with the second game due to follow approximately 30 minutes following the completion of game one. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow will be Merchandise Monday, featuring select discounted merchandise at the Body Shop team store. Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.

