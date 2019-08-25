Hot Rods and Cubs Postponed on Sunday Afternoon
August 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Bowling Green, KY- Sunday afternoon's game between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and South Bend Cubs was postponed due to rain. Tickets for Sunday's contest can be used for any remaining 2019 regular season Hot Rods home game.
The two teams will play a doubleheader of two, seven-inning games on Monday, August 26th. The first game will have a 5:05 p.m. first pitch, with the second game due to follow approximately 30 minutes following the completion of game one. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.
Tomorrow will be Merchandise Monday, featuring select discounted merchandise at the Body Shop team store. Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 25, 2019
- Delgado Carries Captains - Lake County Captains
- Hot Rods and Cubs Postponed on Sunday Afternoon - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Byron Buxton joins Kernels on MLB rehab assignment - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 25 at West Michigan (Game 130) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday, August 25 - Dayton Dragons
- 'Caps Win 7th of Last 10 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cubs Continue Playoff Push with 2-1 Win over Bowling Green - South Bend Cubs
- Cougars Lose, Race Tightens - Kane County Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bowling Green Hot Rods Stories
- Hot Rods and Cubs Postponed on Sunday Afternoon
- Hot Rods Drop 2-1 Nail-Biter to Cubs to Open Series
- Hot Rods Game Notes
- Cardenas Sinks Captains in 3-2 Comeback Win
- Hot Rods Game Notes