Clinton Clubs Rattlers 12-1

CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings stopped the good stretch of play by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in its tracks on Sunday with a 12-1 demolition at NelsonCorp Field. Wisconsin pitchers issued ten walks and gave up three home runs as the LumberKings pulled away in a crucial game for both teams playoff chances.

The LumberKings (72-60 overall, 38-24 second half) scored in the third inning on just one hit. Wisconsin starting pitcher Adam Hill got the first out of the inning, but gave up a walk and a hit batsman to put two on base. Hill got the second out on a popup, but JD Osborne singled to right to put Clinton up 1-0. Another walk by Hill loaded the bases, but he escaped the inning without further damage.

The run ended a streak of eight straight games in which the Rattlers had scored first.

Clinton extended their lead in the fourth inning. The inning started with an error, a fielder's choice, and a walk to end Hill's day. Bubba Hollins greeted reliever Victor Castaneda with a two-run single to left. Peyton Burdick followed with a two-run home run to right-center and the LumberKings were up 5-0.

Rattlers reliever Justin Jarvis retired Clinton in order in the fifth and sixth innings, but issued a lead-off walk in the bottom of the seventh. Jarvis got the next two batters, but Evan Edwards cracked a two-out, two-run home run and the LumberKings were up 7-0.

Wisconsin (66-65, 35-25) was shut down by LumberKings starting pitcher Jake Walters. The right-hander allowed four hits, walked one, and struck out seven over 7-2/3 innings. He left after Yeison Coca singled with two outs in the eighth inning.

The Rattlers avoided the shutout with a run in the top of the ninth. David Fry drew a walk with one out. Pablo Abreu singled with two outs. Je'Von Ward doubled to right to score Fry and get the Rattlers on the scoreboard, but that was it for the offense.

Wisconsin had six hits in the game, but managed just one hit with less than two outs in an inning and no Rattler batter led off an inning by reaching base.

The loss dropped the Timber Rattlers back to three games behind the LumberKings in the Wild Card race. The Kane County Cougars, who lead the division, started their game at Quad Cities at 5:15pm. The result from the Wisconsin/Clinton game allowed the LumberKings to pull to within a half game of the Cougars and dropped the Rattlers to 3-1/2 games behind the Cougars.

A Kane County win in this game will allow them to stay one game ahead of the LumberKings and push them four games up on the Rattlers. A Kane County loss on Sunday will drop them into a tie with Clinton and the Rattlers will still be three games out of a playoff spot. There will be eight games left in the season after today's action is complete.

The loss also snapped Wisconsin's five-game winning streak.

Game three of this series is Monday night at NelsonCorp Field. Max Lazar (7-2, 1.60) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Josh Roberson (2-4, 2.84) is set to start for the LumberKings. Game time is 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:10pm.

R H E

WIS 000 000 001 - 1 6 1

CLN 001 400 25x - 12 7 0

HOME RUNS:

CLN:

Peyton Burdick (9th, 1 on in 4th inning off Victor Castaneda, 1 out)

Evan Edwards (6th, 1 on in 7th inning off Justin Jarvis, 2 out)

Evan Edwards (7th, Grand Slam in 8th inning off Justin Jarvis, 2 out)

WP: Jake Walters (6-4)

LP: Adam Hill (6-9)

TIME: 2:51

ATTN: 1,735

