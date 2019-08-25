Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday, August 25

Sunday, August 25, 2019 l Game # 62 (132)

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 1:30 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (27-34, 55-76) at Lake County Captains (29-32, 69-61)

RH Lyon Richardson (3-9, 4.30) vs. LH Eli Lingos (3-3, 3.86)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the second game of a four-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 3, Lake County 0. Dragons pitchers Adrian Rodriguez, Eddy Demurias, and Matt Pidich combined on a one-hit shutout. Matt Lloyd had a two-run home run and Ernesto Liberatore went 3 for 4 with a solo homer. All three Dayton runs came in the fourth inning. Rodriguez went seven innings and threw 102 pitches in the game to become the first Dayton pitcher this season to reach triple-digits. The game marked the Dragons second one-hit shutout of the year.

Team Notes

The Dragons are batting .321 as a team over their last eight games (87 for 271).

Dragons pitchers have posted a 2.20 ERA over the last 11 games, allowing 24 earned runs in 98 innings. They have gone 6-5 in those 11 games.

Miguel Hernandez over his last nine games is 14 for 30 (.467) with six doubles and triple. He is batting .348 in August (21 G) to rank second in the Reds organization (behind Daytona's Jose Garcia) among qualified hitters based on total plate appearances.

Morgan Lofstrom over his last 12 games is batting .381 with one home run and nine runs batted in. He is batting .370 in August (14 G).

Juan Martinez has a nine-game hitting streak, going 11 for 35 (.314) with two home runs.

Jay Schuyler over his last 30 games is batting .295.

Michael Siani over his last eight games is 13 for 34 (.382) with a home run. Since May 24, Siani is batting .290 (seventh in the MWL).

Randy Ventura over his last eight games is 11 for 35, batting .314. He has a five-game hitting streak.

Cameron Warren is batting .360 over his last seven games, going 9 for 25.

Adrian Rodriguez in the month of August has posted an ERA of 0.71 in five games (four starts) (25.1 IP, 2 ER). His ERA leads the MWL and the Reds organization for the month among qualified pitchers.

Connor Curlis in the month of August has posted an ERA of 1.16 in four starts (23.1 IP, 3 ER).

Clate Schmidt in the month of August has posted an ERA of 2.14 in seven games (two starts) (21 IP, 5 ER).

Matt Pidich over his last 29 games: 1.46 ERA, 49.1 IP, 30 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 14 BB, 55 SO.

Eddy Demurias over his last five games: 0.00 ERA, 10 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Monday, August 26 (7:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Jordan Johnson (no record) at Lake County RH Alex Royalty (5-8, 4.47)

Tuesday, August 27 (12:00 noon): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (6-3, 4.05) at Lake County RH Shane McCarthy (4-3, 4.11)

