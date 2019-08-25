Robinson Blasts Third Homer in Cougar Win

Davenport, Iowa - Kristian Robinson's three-run homer powered the Kane County Cougars (74-57, 39-23) past the Quad Cities River Bandits (77-51, 34-28) 8-2 on Sunday night at Modern Woodmen Park. The Cougars magic number dropped to five with the combination of a win and Wisconsin's loss.

In the top of the third inning, the Cougars hung six runs on the River Bandits. Keshawn Lynch began the scoring with an RBI double to make it 1-0. Zack Shannon followed with a two-run single. The rally-capping swing came from Kristian Robinson with a three-run bomb - his third Midwest Leauge homer - to give the Cougars a 6-0 edge. In the top of the fifth, Blaze Alexander drove in Dominic Fletcher on a triple, increasing the advantage to 7-0.

The River Bandits crawled closer on a pair of A.J. Lee RBIs. Lee had an RBI ground out in the fifth and an RBI double in the seventh. However, the Cougars punctuated the victory with a ninth inning tally when Keshawn Lynch scored on an error by Quad Cities third baseman Freudis Nova.

Adrian Del Moral (3-3) earned the victorious decision with five innings of one-run ball with four hits, four strikeouts and one walk. Matt Ruppenthal (5-7) suffered the loss, allowing all six runs in the third inning.

The Cougars and River Bandits play game three of the four-game series on Monday night at 6:35. Follow the action live on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

