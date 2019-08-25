Hot Streak Continues in 4-2 Win

August 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release





COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed an another outstanding pitching performance in a 4-2 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps with 8,640 fans in attendance Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Ballpark.

Reliever-turned-starter Sandel De La Cruz cruised through the TinCaps lineup allowing only two runs while striking out four. "Caps relievers Jose Vasquez and Zack Hess combined for four scoreless innings to finish the contest. The Whitecaps have posted their best 11-game stretch of the season, going 8-3 during that span. West Michigan pitchers have allowed a combined two runs in their last three games.

Fort Wayne opened the scoring on a solo homer by Jawuan Harris in the first before Sam McMillan responded with a solo shot of his own and tied the ballgame at one. Fort Wayne added a run in the top of the fifth before the Whitecaps responded with three of their own featuring an Andre Lipcius two-run single to give West Michigan a 4-2 lead.

De La Cruz (3-4) went five innings allowing two runs on four hits in his third win of the season. Jose Vasquez tossed 2.2 scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts before Zack Hess slammed the door going 1.1 frames in his seventh save as a Whitecap. TinCaps starting pitcher Edwuin Bencomo (1-1) pitched four innings allowing one run on five hits. Reliever Jose Quezada (6-4) surrendered three runs on four hits in suffering his fourth loss of 2019. 8,640 fans made it out to the ballpark setting a Sunday attendance record for 2019. McMillan led the "Caps at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance featuring his home run accompanied by a double and walk while Lipcius went 2-or-4 with a double and two RBIs. McMillan extended his hitting streak to six games in the victory.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue their final four-game series of the regular season at Fifth Third Ballpark against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Monday at 7:05 pm. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Mike Coleman begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:55 pm. Robbie Welhaf makes the start for West Michigan against TinCaps lefty Omar Cruz. Tickets are available for any remaining Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.