TinCaps Game Notes: August 23 at Great Lakes (Game 127/138)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps suffered a 2-1 walk-off loss to the Loons. Fort Wayne scored its only run in the sixth, while Great Lakes plated a pair in the ninth. 'Caps starter Tom Cosgrove struck out 7 in 6 shutout innings.

LACK OF TIMELY HITTING: During their current 4-game losing streak, the TinCaps are 4-for-31 (.129 AVG) with runners in scoring position with 23 left on base, including 0-for-8 in those spots last night with 8 stranded. On the year, Fort Wayne has batted .244 with RISP. That's tied for the 9th highest average in such situations in the 16-team league. (Great Lakes ranks tied for 11th at .242.)

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 17-23 (.425) in 1-run games this year. That's the 2nd lowest winning percentage in 1-run games in the MWL this year (only Burlington has been less successful at 12-30). Fort Wayne is 11-18 (.379) in 2-run games - 3rd worst in the league. So that's a 28-41 (.405) mark in 1 or 2-run games.

CHANGIN: With the additions of Michael Cantu and Gabe Mosser, the TinCaps have now had 53 different players on the team this season (22 position players and 31 pitchers). Fort Wayne used 53 players during the regular season in 2017. In 2016, the 'Caps had a franchise record 63 players over the course of the regular season.

SHECKLER: For MWL pitchers who've worked as many or more innings than Ben Sheckler this year, he has the highest GB/FB ratio at 2.24... 2nd highest GB% (58%)...2nd lowest FB% (25%)

ALL ROSY: In the Midwest League, Jeisson Rosario ranks 6th in runs (73), tied for 6th in walks (63), and tied for 7th in OBP (.381). Looking to advanced stats, he's 8th in BB/K (0.67), 9th in BB% (13%), and 11th in Swing & Miss % (8%). Rosario had a solid first half of the season (.269/.381/.322 with 7 extra-base hits in 56 games), but has been better since the break (.290/.380/.399 with 16 extra-base hits in 50 games).

MILLER MASHING: In his first 14 games as a TinCap since making his debut Aug. 8, Owen Miller has slashed .351/.367/.526 with 4 doubles, 2 homers, and 4 RBIs. The last time the 'Caps had a rookie shortstop join them in the second half of the season was in 2014 when Trea Turner posted a line of .369/.447/.529 in 46 games.

SUWINSKI THRIVING: Over his last 21 games since July 31, Jack Suwinski has the 2nd highest OPS in the Midwest League at 1.050. Suwinski has slashed .364/.414/.636 with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 4 homers, and 18 RBIs in this range.

ARI-SERIOUS?!: Gabriel Arias has an extra-base hit in 6 of his last 7 games going back to last Thursday. In 29 games since July 19, Arias has slashed .294/.395/.500 with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers, and 15 RBIs. (In 83 games prior, Arias was at .215/.273/.275 with 1 triple and 1 homer.) Arias had a 21-game on-base streak from July 19-Aug. 12.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the lowest BB/9 ratio in the league (2.9) and also the best K/BB ratio (3.15).

WALKING WOUNDED: 8 TinCaps are on the Disabled List... LHP MacKenzie Gore (fingernail issue), LHP Osvaldo Hernandez (left shoulder inflammation), RHP Jose Quezada (right elbow soreness), C Luis Campusano (concussion), C Juan Fernandez (right hamate fracture), INF Justin Lopez (broken left thumb), OF Tirso Ornelas (right hand bone bruise), OF Robbie Podorsky (back spasms).

EASTERN DIVISION SECOND HALF PLAYOFF RACE:

Team Record Games Back of Top Seed GB of Wild Card

Great Lakes 29-30 - -

West Michigan 28-30 0.5 -

-----------------------------------

Fort Wayne 27-30 1.0 0.5

South Bend 25-33 3.5 3.0

Lake County 25-33 3.5 3.0

Dayton 24-35 5.0 4.5

Bowling Green (division winner) and Lansing (wild card winner) clinched playoff spots in the first half. They'll play each other in a best-of-3 series in the first round of the playoffs. The top seed in the second half and the second half wild card winner will face each other in the other opening round Eastern Division matchup. The wild card team will host Game 1, with the higher seed hosting Game 2, and if necessary Game 3.

