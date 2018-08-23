Declare Dayton Celebration Coming to Fifth Third Field

DAYTON, OH - The Dayton Dragons in conjunction with Declare Worship Community, a local group of church and community leaders, are proud to announce a Sunday night concert celebration that will be held at Fifth Third Field on October 7th from 6pm to 8pm.

Tickets from this powerful concert will support both Rebuilding Together Dayton and a recovery scholarship fund. The

Declare Worship Community is uniting the churches, nonprofits, and the community across Greater Dayton at Fifth Third Field, and all are invited to serve and celebrate together.

Here is a schedule of Sunday events:

Sunday, October 7 (4-5pm) Victory March Dozens of agencies and nonprofits and thousands in recovery marching together through the heart of downtown Dayton to the Don Crawford Plaza in front of Fifth Third Field

Sunday, October 7 (5-6pm) Family Festival / Don Crawford Plaza, Fifth Third Field Family festival on Don Crawford Plaza. Food, games, and inflatables; no entry fee, all welcome. Resources will be available for various nonprofits and recovery ministries and agencies.

Sunday, October 7 (6-8pm) Concert / Celebration, Fifth Third Field A powerful worship concert and celebration of the weekend. Two local bands of incredibly talented musicians from churches across our city will be leading, along with a 100+ voice citywide gospel choir and more. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased through the Dayton Dragons Box Office, with $1.00 from each ticket being donated to a recovery scholarship fund.

This will be the 14th concert for the Declare Worship Community since 2014, following "Declare Dayton" at the University of Dayton Arena in 2016, five events around Greater Dayton in 2017, and now growing into multiple concerts around Greater Dayton and Cincinnati in 2018.

"We have been in communication with Fifth Third Field management and leaders across Greater Dayton for over a year to plan this weekend - seeing the support from church, community and city leaders has been overwhelming," commented Caleb Ingram, Executive Director of Declare Worship Community.

"I have great anticipation of how we can impact this city and region as we stand together to declare victory in Jesus over the brokenness around us. The best is yet to come, and that is only possible as we stand together to lead the way to a stronger future," noted Ingram.

TICKETS ON SALE

The Dragons have worked with Declare Dayton to make special arrangements to allow Dragons season ticket holders, sponsors, group leaders and members on the Dragons wait list to have first opportunity to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public. On Wednesday, September 5th at 10am the general public will be able to purchase tickets via the Dayton Dragons Box office in person or via phone at (937) 228-BATS (2287), or online at daytondragons.com.

All seats in the stadium seating bowl will be $10.00.

For more information about purchasing tickets, please contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287 (BATS), go to the Dragons web site at daytondragons.com. For more information about getting involved with Declare Worship Community, contact Declare Dayton at miamivalley@declare.org or visit DeclareDayton.org.

