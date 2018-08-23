Dragons to Honor SICSA Pet Adoption Center as "Community All-Star"

Dayton, Ohio - The Dragons and Vectren will honor SICSA Pet Adoption Center during the unique "Community All-Stars" program on Friday, August 24, at 7:00 p.m. when the Dayton Dragons take on the Lansing Lugnuts at Fifth Third Field.

The Dayton community is a great place to live, work and play. But what makes Dayton truly great are the people that call Dayton home. We have great people and great organizations in our community that do incredible things each and every day. Throughout the season, the Dragons and Vectren will honor five "All-Stars" with a special inning break tribute in recognition of their service.

SICSA Not Only Saves Lives, They Create Families

When Society for the Improvement of Conditions for Stray Animals (SICSA) originally opened its doors in 1974, the founding volunteers wanted to create an alternative to animal pounds and euthanasia shelters. By 1999, the organization moved into a larger facility and now boasts a workforce of more than 600 paid staff and volunteers.

The main goal for SICSA is to provide adoption and placement services for animals, as well as preventing homeless animals by offering free spay and neuter services. The organization currently focuses on cats and dogs and has had over 25,000 successful placements or adoptions during the last 18 years.

To make sure each placement and adoption is the right fit, SICSA takes steps to ensure the animal and human are happy together. Each animal up for adoption has its own webpage that is updated with the current status of the cat or dog. Potential pet owners can then come and meet the animal and work with an adoption counselor. To top everything off, the animal can have a "slumber party" with the interested family before any final adoption decision.

SICSA does not just provide adoption and placement services, but also has volunteer programs for all ages. From ages eight and up, anyone can volunteer to take the animals out into the community, giving the animals fresh air and providing some excitement for wherever they go. Aside from the volunteer aspect, SICSA has educated over 7,000 local youth about the humane treatment of animals.

In the long term, SICSA is running a capital campaign to build a "Forever Home." This 26,000 square foot facility will provide expanded veterinary care for the sheltered animals and serve as a place for families to go who cannot afford general vet care. To learn more and help support SICSA, please visit www.sicsa.org

For making a difference in the community, SICSA has been selected as a Dragons "Community All-Star". The program honors those that have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley.

The Dragons "Community All-Stars" Program is made possible by the generous support of Vectren. For more information or to nominate an All-Star in your life, visit www.daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

